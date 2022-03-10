Almanac - Thursday 3/10/22

Today is Thursday, the 10th of March of 2022

March 10 is the 69th day of the year

296 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:27:43 am

and sunset will be at 6:13:17 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:20:30 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:29 am at 5.15 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:22 am at 0.73 feet

The next high tide at 7:11 pm at 4.05 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:16 pm at 3.41 feet

The Moon is currently 50.8% visible

It’s a First Quarter moon today

We’ll have Full Moon in one week Thursday 17th of March of 2022 at 11:17 pm

Today is…

Festival of Life in the Cracks Day

Histotechnology Professionals Day

International Bagpipe Day

International Day of Awesomeness

Landline Telephone Day

Mario Day

Nametag Day

National Blueberry Popover Day

National Ranch Day

Pack Your Lunch Day

Popcorn Lovers Day

Salvation Army Day

US Paper Money Day

World Kidney Day

Today is also…

Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bulgaria

Men's Day in Poland

Székely Freedom Day in Romania

Tibetan Uprising Day

on this day in 1959 – Fearing an abduction attempt by China, thousands of Tibetans surround the Dalai Lama's palace to prevent his removal.

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

Today is Harriet Tubman Day (she died on this day in 1913)

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

March 10, 1919: 3,500 people greeted suffragists who had formerly been imprisoned for peacefully picketing along the White House fence.

1949 – Mildred Gillars ("Axis Sally") is convicted of treason.

Women’s Herstory Birthdays today include….

1849 – Hallie Quinn Brown, African-American educator, writer and activist (d. 1949)

1867 – Lillian Wald, American nurse, humanitarian, and author, founded the Henry Street Settlement (d. 1940)

1876 – Anna Hyatt Huntington, American sculptor (d. 1973)

1881 – Jessie Boswell, English painter (d. 1956)

Josephine Groves Holloway was born today in 1898. She founded the first unofficial Girl Scout troop for African American girls and worked for two decades to have her troops recognized by the Nashville Girl Scout Council.

1900 – Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (d. 2017)

1903 – Clare Boothe Luce, American playwright, journalist, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Italy (d. 1987)

1919 – Leonor Oyarzún, Chilean socialite, First Lady of Chile from 1990 to 1994 (d. 2022).

1924 – Judith Jones, American literary and cookbook editor (d. 2017)

1928 – Sara Montiel, Spanish actress (d. 2013)

1932 – Marcia Falkender, Baroness Falkender, English politician (d. 2019)

1939 – Irina Press, Ukrainian-Russian hurdler and pentathlete (d. 2004)

1945 – Katharine Houghton, American actress and playwright

1947 – Kim Campbell, Canadian lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of Canada

1951 – Gloria Diaz, Filipino actress and beauty queen, Miss Universe 1969

1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer

1962 – Jasmine Guy, American actress, singer, and director

1962 – Seiko Matsuda, Japanese singer-songwriter

1964 – Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter

1965 – Jillian Richardson, Canadian sprinter

1968 – Alma Čardžić, Bosnian singer

1976 – Barbara Schett, Austrian tennis player

1977 – Shannon Miller, American gymnast

1978 – Camille, French singer-songwriter and actress

1983 – Janet Mock, American journalist, author, and activist

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

1988 – Ego Nwodim, American actress

1993 – Aminata Namasia, Congolese politician

1994 – Nikita Parris, English footballer

1997 – Belinda Bencic, Swiss tennis player

Also on this day in history…

1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1891 – Almon Strowger patents the Strowger switch, a device which led to the automation of telephone circuit switching.

1922 – Mahatma Gandhi is arrested in India, tried for sedition, and sentenced to six years in prison, only to be released after nearly two years for an appendicitis operation.

1933 – The Long Beach earthquake affects the Greater Los Angeles Area, leaving around 108 people dead.

2000 – The Dot-com bubble peaks with the NASDAQ Composite stock market index reaching 5,048.62.

Birthdays today include…

1903 – Bix Beiderbecke, American cornet player, pianist, and composer (d. 1931)

1920 – Alfred Peet, Dutch-American businessman, founded Peet's Coffee & Tea (d. 2007)

1938 – Norman Blake, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1940 – Chuck Norris, American actor, producer, and martial artist

1940 – David Rabe, American playwright and screenwriter

1952 – Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwean politician, Prime Minister of Zimbabwe (d. 2018)