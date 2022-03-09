Almanac - Wednesday 3/9/22

Today is Wednesday, the 9th of March of 2022

March 9 is the 68th day of the year

297 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until spring begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:29:12 am

and sunset will be at 6:12:20 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 43 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:20:46 pm.

The first high tide will be at 2:37 am at 5.30 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:10 am at 0.81 feet

The next high tide at 5:40 pm at 3.83 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 9:44 pm at 3.23 feet

The Moon is currently --% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 10th of March of 2022 at 2:45 am

Today is…

Amerigo Vespucci Day

Bang-Clang Day

Barbie Day

Discover What Your Name Means Day

False Teeth Day

Get Over It Day

Joe Franklin Day

National Crabmeat Day

National Meatball Day

No Smoking Day (UK)

Panic Day

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

Today is also…

Teachers' Day or Eid Al Moalim in Lebanon

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

March 9, 1959 – The first Barbie doll debuts. The fashion toy has become a symbol of both female empowerment and unrealistic beauty standards.

Women’s Herstory birthdays today include… Sue Lee, a labor organizer in San Francisco, was born today in 1910. She led the 15-week strike against National Dollar Stores garment factory for better wages and working conditions.

Graciela Olivárez, Chicana activist, was born today in 1928. She was the first woman and first Latina graduate from Notre Dame Law School, and one of first two women on the board of Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund

1892 – Vita Sackville-West, English author, poet, and gardener (d. 1962)

1911 – Clara Rockmore, American classical violin prodigy and theremin player, (d. 1998)

1934 – Joyce Van Patten, American actress

1946 – Alexandra Bastedo, English actress (d. 2014)

1947 – Keri Hulme, New Zealand author and poet

1948 – Emma Bonino, Italian politician, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs

1951 – Helen Zille, South African journalist, politician and Premier of the Western Cape

1958 – Linda Fiorentino, American actress

1964 – Juliette Binoche, French actress

1969 – Kimberly Guilfoyle, American lawyer and journalist

1982 – Mirjana Lučić-Baroni, Croatian tennis player

1984 – Julia Mancuso, American skier

1986 – Brittany Snow, American actress and producer

1989 – Taeyeon, South Korean artist

1997 – Chika, American rapper

Also on this day in history…

1009 – First known mention of Lithuania, in the annals of the monastery of Quedlinburg

1776 – The Wealth of Nations by Scottish economist and philosopher Adam Smith is published.

1796 – Napoléon Bonaparte marries his first wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais.

1815 – Francis Ronalds describes the first battery-operated clock in the Philosophical Magazine.

1841 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in the United States v. The Amistad case that captive Africans who had seized control of the ship carrying them had been taken into slavery illegally.

1842 – Giuseppe Verdi's third opera, Nabucco, receives its première performance in Milan; its success establishes Verdi as one of Italy's foremost opera composers.

1933 – Great Depression: President Franklin D. Roosevelt submits the Emergency Banking Act to Congress, the first of his New Deal policies.

1954 – McCarthyism: CBS television broadcasts the See It Now episode, "A Report on Senator Joseph McCarthy", produced by Fred Friendly.

1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp: Observers in China, Mongolia and eastern Siberia are treated to a rare double feature as an eclipse permits Hale-Bopp to be seen during the day.

Also born on this day…

1451 – Amerigo Vespucci, Italian cartographer and explorer (d. 1512)

1814 – Taras Shevchenko, Ukrainian poet and playwright (d. 1861)

1824 – Amasa Leland Stanford, American businessman and politician, founded Stanford University (d. 1893)

1890 – Vyacheslav Molotov, Russian politician and diplomat, Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1986)

1891 – José P. Laurel, Filipino lawyer, politician and President of the Philippines (d. 1959)

1902 – Will Geer, American actor (d. 1978)

1910 – Samuel Barber, American pianist and composer (d. 1981)

1918 – Mickey Spillane, American crime novelist (d. 2006)

1926 – Joe Franklin, American radio and television host (d. 2015)

1930 – Ornette Coleman, American saxophonist, violinist, trumpet player, and composer (d. 2015)

1934 – Yuri Gagarin, Russian colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1968)

1936 – Mickey Gilley, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1940 – Raul Julia, Puerto Rican-American actor (d. 1994)

1942 – John Cale, Welsh musician, composer, singer, songwriter and record producer

1943 – Bobby Fischer, American chess player and author (d. 2008)

1945 – Robin Trower, English rock guitarist and vocalist

1948 – Jeffrey Osborne, American singer and drummer

1954 – Bobby Sands, PIRA volunteer; Irish republican politician (d. 1981)

1979 – Oscar Isaac, Guatemalan-American actor