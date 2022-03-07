© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday 3/7/22

Published March 7, 2022 at 4:52 AM PST
cereal.jpg
Steven Wilke
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Milk and Cereal

Today is Monday, the 7th of March, 2022

March 7 is the 66th day of the year

299 days remain until the end of the year

12 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:32:08 am

and the sun will set at 6:10:24 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:21:16 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:24 am at 5.57 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:06 am at 0.80 feet

The next high tide at 2:29 pm at 4.13 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 7:45 pm at 2.19 feet

The Moon is 23.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days th10th of March of 2022 at 2:45 am

Today is…

Casimir Pulaski Day

Fun Facts About Names Day

National Be Heard Day

National Cereal Day

National Crown Roast of Pork Day

Plant Power Day

Today is also… Liberation of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan

and Teacher's Day in Albania

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1981 -- The US Congress authorized and requested the President to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982 as “Women’s History Week.” Throughout the next five years, Congress continued to pass joint resolutions designating a week in March as “Women’s History Week.”

Women’s history birthdays today include…

1437Anna of Saxony, Electress of Brandenburg (d. 1512)

1873Madame Sul-Te-Wan, American actress (d. 1959)

1886Virginia Pearson, American actress (d. 1958)

1894Ana María O'Neill, Puerto Rican scholar and activist (d. 1981)

1895Dorothy de Rothschild, English philanthropist and activist (d. 1988)

1903Maud Lewis, Canadian folk artist (d. 1970)

1908Anna Magnani, Italian actress (d. 1973)

1912Adile Ayda, Turkish engineer and diplomat (d. 1992)

1917Janet Collins, American ballerina and choreographer (d. 2003)

1917 – Betty Holberton, American engineer and programmer (d. 2001)

1922Olga Ladyzhenskaya, Russian mathematician and academic (d. 2004)

1938 – Janet Guthrie, American professional race car driver, first woman to qualify and compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500

1940 – Hannah Wilke, graduated from Tyler School of Art at Temple University in 1962, focused on works that celebrated female sexual pleasures, documented the ravages of treatment of an aggressive illness while dying of cancer (d. 1993)

1942 – Tammy Faye Messner, American evangelist, television personality, and talk show host (d. 2007)

1945 – Elizabeth Moon, American lieutenant and author

1947Helen Eadie, Scottish politician (d. 2013)

1954Eva Brunne, Swedish bishop

1956 – Andrea Levy, English author (d. 2019)

1958Rick Bass, American author and environmentalist

1959 – Donna Murphy, American actress and singer

1964 – Wanda Sykes, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter

1967 – Ruthie Henshall, English actress, singer, and dancer

1967 – Ai Yazawa, Japanese author and illustrator

1970Rachel Weisz, English-American actress and producer

1973 – Işın Karaca, English-Turkish singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1974Jenna Fischer, American actress

1978Jaqueline Jesus, Brazilian psychologist and activist

1979 – Amanda Somerville, American singer-songwriter

1984 – Lindsay McCaul, American singer-songwriter

1998Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist

Also on this day in history…

1876Alexander Graham Bell is granted a patent for an invention he calls the "telephone".

1900 – The German liner SS Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse becomes the first ship to send wireless signals to shore.

1965Bloody Sunday: A group of 600 civil rights marchers is brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama.

1971Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, political leader of then East Pakistan (present day-Bangladesh), delivers his historic 7th March speech in the Racecourse Field (Now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka.

Today’s birthday’s include…

1872Piet Mondrian, Dutch-American painter (d. 1944)

1875Maurice Ravel, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1937)

1927James Broderick, American actor and director (d. 1982)

1934Willard Scott, American television personality and actor (d. 2021)

1940Daniel J. Travanti, American actor

1942Michael Eisner, American businessman

1944 – Townes Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1997)

1945 – Arthur Lee, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2006)

1958Rick Bass, American author and environmentalist

1964Bret Easton Ellis, American author and screenwriter

Tags

Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW