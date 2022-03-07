Almanac - Monday 3/7/22

Today is Monday, the 7th of March, 2022

March 7 is the 66th day of the year

299 days remain until the end of the year

12 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:32:08 am

and the sun will set at 6:10:24 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:21:16 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:24 am at 5.57 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:06 am at 0.80 feet

The next high tide at 2:29 pm at 4.13 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 7:45 pm at 2.19 feet

The Moon is 23.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days th10th of March of 2022 at 2:45 am

Today is…

Casimir Pulaski Day

Fun Facts About Names Day

National Be Heard Day

National Cereal Day

National Crown Roast of Pork Day

Plant Power Day

Today is also… Liberation of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan

and Teacher's Day in Albania

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1981 -- The US Congress authorized and requested the President to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982 as “Women’s History Week.” Throughout the next five years, Congress continued to pass joint resolutions designating a week in March as “Women’s History Week.”

Women’s history birthdays today include…

1437 – Anna of Saxony, Electress of Brandenburg (d. 1512)

1873 – Madame Sul-Te-Wan, American actress (d. 1959)

1886 – Virginia Pearson, American actress (d. 1958)

1894 – Ana María O'Neill, Puerto Rican scholar and activist (d. 1981)

1895 – Dorothy de Rothschild, English philanthropist and activist (d. 1988)

1903 – Maud Lewis, Canadian folk artist (d. 1970)

1908 – Anna Magnani, Italian actress (d. 1973)

1912 – Adile Ayda, Turkish engineer and diplomat (d. 1992)

1917 – Janet Collins, American ballerina and choreographer (d. 2003)

1917 – Betty Holberton, American engineer and programmer (d. 2001)

1922 – Olga Ladyzhenskaya, Russian mathematician and academic (d. 2004)

1938 – Janet Guthrie, American professional race car driver, first woman to qualify and compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500

1940 – Hannah Wilke, graduated from Tyler School of Art at Temple University in 1962, focused on works that celebrated female sexual pleasures, documented the ravages of treatment of an aggressive illness while dying of cancer (d. 1993)

1942 – Tammy Faye Messner, American evangelist, television personality, and talk show host (d. 2007)

1945 – Elizabeth Moon, American lieutenant and author

1947 – Helen Eadie, Scottish politician (d. 2013)

1954 – Eva Brunne, Swedish bishop

1956 – Andrea Levy, English author (d. 2019)

1958 – Rick Bass, American author and environmentalist

1959 – Donna Murphy, American actress and singer

1964 – Wanda Sykes, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter

1967 – Ruthie Henshall, English actress, singer, and dancer

1967 – Ai Yazawa, Japanese author and illustrator

1970 – Rachel Weisz, English-American actress and producer

1973 – Işın Karaca, English-Turkish singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1974 – Jenna Fischer, American actress

1978 – Jaqueline Jesus, Brazilian psychologist and activist

1979 – Amanda Somerville, American singer-songwriter

1984 – Lindsay McCaul, American singer-songwriter

1998 – Amanda Gorman, American poet and activist

Also on this day in history…

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell is granted a patent for an invention he calls the "telephone".

1900 – The German liner SS Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse becomes the first ship to send wireless signals to shore.

1965 – Bloody Sunday: A group of 600 civil rights marchers is brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama.

1971 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, political leader of then East Pakistan (present day-Bangladesh), delivers his historic 7th March speech in the Racecourse Field (Now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka.

Today’s birthday’s include…

1872 – Piet Mondrian, Dutch-American painter (d. 1944)

1875 – Maurice Ravel, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1937)

1927 – James Broderick, American actor and director (d. 1982)

1934 – Willard Scott, American television personality and actor (d. 2021)

1940 – Daniel J. Travanti, American actor

1942 – Michael Eisner, American businessman

1944 – Townes Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1997)

1945 – Arthur Lee, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2006)

1958 – Rick Bass, American author and environmentalist

1964 – Bret Easton Ellis, American author and screenwriter