Almanac - Tuesday 3/1/22

Today is Tuesday, the 1st of March of 2022,

March 1 is the 60th day of the year

305 days remain until the end of the year.

18 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:40:43 am

and sunset will be at 6:04:29 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 23 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:22:36 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:22 am at 2.15 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:13 am at 6.50 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:05 pm at -0.98 feet

and the next high tide at 10:48 pm at 5.41 feet

The Moon is currently 2.0% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have the New Moon at 9:35 am

Today is…

Asiatic Fleet Memorial Day

International Pancake Day

Mardi Gras

National Dadgum That's Good Day

National Fruit Compote Day

National Horse Protection Day

National Peanut Butter Lover's Day

National Pig Day

National Sportsmanship Day

National Wedding Planning Day

Peace Corps Day

Plan a Solo Vacation Day

Pączki Day (“PAWNCH-kee”)

Refired Not Retired Day

Share a Smile Day

World Compliment Day

Today is also…

Beer Day, marked the end of beer prohibition in 1989 (Iceland)

Commemoration of Mustafa Barzani's Death (Iraqi Kurdistan)

Disability Day of Mourning

Heroes' Day (Paraguay)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1992.

National "Cursed Soldiers" Remembrance Day (Poland)

Remembrance Day (Marshall Islands)

Saint David's Day or Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant (Wales and Welsh communities)

Samiljeol (South Korea)

Southeastern Europe celebration of the beginning of spring:

Baba Marta Day (Bulgaria)

Mărțișor (Romania and Moldova)

The final day (fourth or fifth) of Ayyám-i-Há (Baháʼí Faith)

World Civil Defence Day

Yap Day (Yap State)

Zero Discrimination Day

Self-injury Awareness Day (international)

On this day in Women’s History…

1692 – Sarah Good, Sarah Osborne and Tituba are brought before local magistrates in Salem Village, Massachusetts, beginning what would become known as the Salem witch trials.

2005 – In Roper v. Simmons, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that the execution of juveniles found guilty of murder is unconstitutional.

Women’s History birthdays today include

1432 – Isabella of Coimbra (d. 1455)

1683 – Caroline of Ansbach, British queen and regent (d. 1737)

1890 – Theresa Bernstein, Polish-American painter and author (d. 2002)

1893 – Mercedes de Acosta, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1968)

1905 – Doris Hare, Welsh-English actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2000)

1917 – Dinah Shore, American singer and actress (d. 1994)[16]

1918 – Gladys Spellman, American educator and politician (d. 1988)

1934 – Joan Hackett, American actress (d. 1983)

1945 – Nancy Woodhull, a founding editor at USA TODAY and worked to redefine how women are covered in the news.

1952 – Nevada Barr, American actress and author

1952 – Leigh Matthews, Australian footballer, coach, and sportscaster

1952 – Jerri Nielsen, American physician and explorer (d. 2009)

1954 – Catherine Bach, American actress

1956 – Dalia Grybauskaitė, Lithuanian politician, President of Lithuania

1987 – Kesha, American singer-songwriter and actress

Also on this day in history….

1790 – The first United States census is authorized.

1872 – Yellowstone National Park is established as the world's first national park.

1893 – Electrical engineer Nikola Tesla gives the first public demonstration of radio in St. Louis, Missouri.

1956 – The International Air Transport Association finalizes a draft of the Radiotelephony spelling alphabet for the International Civil Aviation Organization.

1974 – Watergate scandal: Seven are indicted for their role in the Watergate break-in and charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice.

1992 – Bosnia and Herzegovina declares its independence from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

1998 – Titanic became the first film to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

2003 – The International Criminal Court holds its inaugural session in The Hague.

2006 – English-language Wikipedia reaches its one millionth article, Jordanhill railway station.

Today’s birthdays include…

1810 – Frédéric Chopin, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1849)[14]

1886 – Oskar Kokoschka, Austrian-Swiss painter, poet, and playwright (d. 1980)

1904 – Glenn Miller, American trombonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1944)

1906 – Phạm Văn Đồng, Vietnamese lieutenant and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Vietnam (d. 2000)

1910 – David Niven, English soldier and actor (d. 1983)

1914 – Ralph Ellison, American novelist and literary critic (d. 1994)

1917 – Robert Lowell, American poet (d. 1977)

1921 – Richard Wilbur, American poet, translator, and essayist (d. 2017)

1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli general and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)

1926 – Robert Clary, French-American actor and author

1926 – Pete Rozelle, American businessman and 3rd Commissioner of the National Football League (d. 1996)

1927 – Harry Belafonte, American singer-songwriter and actor

1927 – Robert Bork, American lawyer and scholar, United States Attorney General (d. 2012)

1929 – Georgi Markov, Bulgarian journalist and author (d. 1978)

1939 – Leo Brouwer, Cuban guitarist, composer, and conductor

1941 – Robert Hass, American poet

1944 – Roger Daltrey, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1947 – Alan Thicke, Canadian-American actor and composer (d. 2016)

1954 – Ron Howard, American actor, director, and producer

1969 – Javier Bardem, Spanish actor and producer

1994 – Justin Bieber, Canadian singer-songwriter