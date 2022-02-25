Almanac - Friday 2/25/22

Today is Friday, the 25th of February, 2022

February 25 is the 56th day of the year

309 days remain until the end of the year

22 days until spring begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:46:13 am

and sunset will be at 6:00:27 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23:20 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:06 am at 6.08 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:43 pm at -0.32 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 8:06 pm at 4.45 feet

The Moon is 32.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 2nd of March of 2022 at 9:35 am

Today is…

International STAND UP to Bullying Day

Let's All Eat Right Day

National Chocolate-Covered Peanuts Day

National Clam Chowder Day

National Skip the Straw Day

Pistol Patent Day

Quiet Day

Today is also…

Kitano Baika-sai or "Plum Blossom Festival" at the Kitano Tenman-gu Shrine, Kyoto, Japan

Memorial Day for the Victims of the Communist Dictatorships in Hungary

National Day in Kuwait

People Power Day in The Philippines

Revolution Day in Suriname

Soviet Occupation Day in Georgia

On this day in Black History…

1870 – Hirman R. Revels of Mississippi was sworn in as first black U.S. Senator and first black Representative in Congress.

1948 – Martin Luther King was ordained as a Baptist minister.

1971 – President Nixon met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus and appointed a White House panel to study a list of recommendations made by the group

1975 – Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad died.

1987 – NAACP leader Edward Daniel Nixon died.

1989 – Mike Tyson won the heavyweight title

1998 – R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” won 3 Grammys.

Also on this day in history….

1836 – Samuel Colt is granted a United States patent for his revolver firearm.

1951 – The first Pan American Games are officially opened in Buenos Aires by Argentine President Juan Perón.

1956 – In his speech On the Cult of Personality and Its Consequences, Nikita Khrushchev, leader of the Soviet Union, denounces Stalin.

1986 – People Power Revolution: President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos flees the nation after 20 years of rule; Corazon Aquino becomes the Philippines' first woman president.

1991 – Disbandment of the Warsaw Pact at a meeting of its members in Budapest.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1841 – Pierre-Auguste Renoir, French painter and sculptor (d. 1919)

1842 – Karl May, German author, poet, and playwright (d. 1912)

1873 – Enrico Caruso, Italian-American tenor; the most popular operatic tenor of the early 20th century and the first great recording star. (d. 1921)

1881 – William Z. Foster, American union leader and politician (d. 1961)

1888 – John Foster Dulles, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 52nd United States Secretary of State (d. 1959)

1894 – Meher Baba, Indian spiritual master (d. 1969)

1901 – Zeppo Marx, American comedian (the youngest of the Marx Brothers) and theatrical agent (d. 1979)

1910 – Millicent Fenwick, American journalist and politician (d. 1992)

1913 – Jim Backus, American actor and screenwriter; the voice of Mr. Magoo (d. 1989)

1917 – Anthony Burgess, English author, playwright, and critic (d. 1993)

1918 – Bobby Riggs, American tennis player; winner of three major titles, 1939–1941 (d. 1995)

1927 – Ralph Stanley, American bluegrass singer and banjo player; member of International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame (d. 2016)

1928 – Larry Gelbart, American author and screenwriter; creator and producer of M*A*S*H TV series (d. 2009)

1932 – Faron Young, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist; member of Country Music Hall of Fame (d. 1996)

1937 – Bob Schieffer, American political author, journalist and TV interviewer

1943 – George Harrison, English singer-songwriter, guitarist and film producer; lead guitarist of The Beatles (d. 2001)

1968 – Oumou Sangaré, Grammy Award-winning Malian Wassoulou musician

