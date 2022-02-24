Almanac - Thursday 2/24/22

Today is Thursday, the 24th of February of 2022,

February 24 is the 55th day of the year

310 days remain until the end of the year

23 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:47:34 am

and sunset will be at 5:59:26 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 11 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23:30 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:59 am at 5.98 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:32 am at 0.09 feet

The next high tide will be at 6:57 pm at 4.07 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:56 pm at 3.24 feet

The Moon is currently 43.1% visible

We'll have a New Moon in 6 days on Wednesday March 2 at 9:35 am

Today is...

Digital Learning Day

Fat Thursday

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

National Chili Day

National Toast Day (UK)

National Tortilla Chip Day

National Trading Card Day

The Great American Spit Out

World Bartender Day

Today is also….

Dragobete in Romania

Engineer's Day in Iran

Flag Day in Mexico

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Estonia from the Russian Empire in 1918; the Soviet period is considered to have been an illegal annexation.

National Artist Day in Thailand

On this day in Black History…

On this day in 1864, Rebecca Lee Crumpler earned a doctoral degree from New England Female Medical College in Massachusetts, the first African-American woman to do so.

Crumpler’s Book of Medical Discourses is one of the earliest medical publications written by an African-American. Crumpler practiced in Boston before moving to Richmond, Virginia, after the Civil War ended in 1865, joining other Black physicians in caring for newly freed slaves.

Feb 24, 1811 On this date in 1893, AME Bishop and educator Daniel A. Payne was born. In 1839 Daniel A. Payne gave a talk where he said, “Slavery Brutalizes Man”. The sixth bishop of the American Methodist Episcopal Church, Payne was the first African American ordained by the Lutheran Church in 1837. In 1856, he founded Wilberforce University, where he became the first Black president of a college in America. Payne was born February 24, 1811, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Ali Al Amin Mazrui, (born February 24, 1933, Mombasa, Kenya—died October 12, 2014, Vestal, New York, U.S.), Kenyan American political scientist who was widely regarded as one of East Africa’s foremost political scholars.

Feb 24, 1940 Former world heavyweight boxing champion Jimmy Ellis was born James Albert Ellis in Louisville, Kentucky. Ellis won the World Boxing Association title after beating Jerry Quarry in April 1968.

Feb 24, 1966 Elected leader and first president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, ousted in military coup while he is away on a peace mission to Vietnam.

Katherine G. Johnson, the NASA mathematician who played a key role in helping America win the space race and whose story was featured in the 2016 film Hidden Figures, died February 24, 2020

Also on this day in history…

1607 – L'Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi, one of the first works recognized as an opera, receives its première performance.

1711 – Rinaldo by George Frideric Handel, the first Italian opera written for the London stage, is premièred.

1854 – A Penny Red with perforations becomes the first perforated postage stamp to be officially issued for distribution.

1868 – Andrew Johnson becomes the first President of the United States to be impeached by the United States House of Representatives. He is later acquitted in the Senate.

1876 – The stage première of Peer Gynt, a play by Henrik Ibsen with incidental music by Edvard Grieg, takes place in Christiania (Oslo), Norway

1920 – Nancy Astor becomes the first woman to speak in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom following her election as a Member of Parliament (MP) three months earlier.

1942 – The Battle of Los Angeles: A false alarm led to an anti-aircraft barrage that lasted into the early hours of February 25.

1946 – Colonel Juan Perón, founder of the political movement that became known as Peronism, is elected to his first term as President of Argentina.

1949 – The Armistice Agreements are signed, to formally end the hostilities of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

2008 – Fidel Castro retires as the President of Cuba and the Council of Ministers after 32 years. He remains as head of the Communist Party for another three years.

Today’s birthday’s include…

1885 – Chester W. Nimitz, American admiral (d. 1966)

1921 – Abe Vigoda, American actor (d. 2016)

1932 – Michel Legrand, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2019)

1933 – Ali Mazrui, Kenyan-American political scientist, philosopher, and academic (d. 2014)

1933 – David "Fathead" Newman, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2009)

1943 – Pablo Milanés, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Rupert Holmes, English-American singer-songwriter and playwright

1947 – Edward James Olmos, American actor and director

1954 – Aurora Levins Morales, Puerto Rican Jewish writer and activist

1955 – Steve Jobs, American businessman, co-founded Apple Inc. and Pixar (d. 2011)

1956 – Judith Butler, American philosopher, theorist, and author

1956 – Paula Zahn, American journalist and producer

1977 – Floyd Mayweather, Jr., American boxer