Almanac - Tuesday 2/22/22

Today is Tuesday, the 22nd of February of 2022

February 22 is the 53rd day of the year

312 days remain until the end of the year

25 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:50:13 am

and sunset will be at 5:57:22 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 7 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23:47 pm.

The first high tide will be at 2:15 am at 5.82 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:02 am at 0.76 feet

The next high tide at 3:27 pm at 3.96 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:28 pm at 2.28 feet

The Moon is currently 65.8% visible

a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 23rd of February of 2022 at 2:32 pm

Today is…

Be Humble Day

European Day for Victims of Crime

George Washington's Birthday

National Cook a Sweet Potato Day

National Margarita Day

National Wildlife Day

Play More Cards Day

Recreational Sports & Fitness Day

Scouts Founder's Day

Supermarket Employee Day

Walking the Dog Day

World Spay Day

World Thinking Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Scouting and Guiding founder Robert Baden-Powell and Olave Baden-Powell, and its related observance:

Founder's Day or "B.-P. day" (World Organization of the Scout Movement)

World Thinking Day (World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts)

Crime Victims Day (Europe)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Saint Lucia from the United Kingdom in 1979.

Washington's Birthday, federal holiday in the United States. A holiday on February 22 as well as the third Monday in February.

On this day in Black History…

1898 -- Black postmaster lynched and his wife and three daughters shot and maimed for life in Lake City, S.C.

– On this day in 1888, legendary painter Horace Pippin was born

1911 Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, better known as the "Bronze Muse" died in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Frances Ellen Watkins Harper wrote more than a dozen books, including 'Poems on Miscellaneous Subjects'(1854); 'Moses, a Story of the Nile'(1869);and 'Sketches of Southern Life'(1872).

Harper was the most famous female poet of her day and the most famous African-American poet of the 19th century. Also a well-known orator, she spoke frequently in public promoting equal rights for women and African-Americans. She worker for the Underground Railroad, and in 1896 she helped establish the National Association of Colored Women.

1933 – Ernie K-Doe, American R&B singer (d. 2001)

– On this day in 1950, legendary basketball player Julius “Dr J” Erving was born

On February 22: Feb 22, 1979 - Frank E. Peterson Jr. named the first black general in the Marine Corps.

1989 - DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince win the first rap Grammy

Legendary rap group from West Philadelphia, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince made history on this day. The two rap pioneers received the first rap Grammy Award, for Best Rap Performance, in 1989 for the single "Parents Just Don't Understand."

Ironically, that wasn't their biggest hit. The groups most successful single was "Summertime."

Also on this day in history…

1632 – Ferdinando II de' Medici, Grand Duke of Tuscany, the dedicatee, receives the first printed copy of Galileo's Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems .

1872 – The Prohibition Party holds its first national convention in Columbus, Ohio, nominating James Black as its presidential nominee.

1879 – In Utica, New York, Frank Woolworth opens the first of many of five-and-dime Woolworth stores.

1901 – San Francisco: Pacific mail steamer sinks in Golden Gate harbor; 128 passengers killed.

1943 – World War II: Members of the White Rose resistance, Sophie Scholl, Hans Scholl, and Christoph Probst are executed in Nazi Germany.

1973 – Cold War: Following President Richard Nixon's visit to the People's Republic of China, the two countries agree to establish liaison offices.

1983 – The notorious Broadway flop Moose Murders opens and closes on the same night at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

1986 – Start of the People Power Revolution in the Philippines.

1997 – In Roslin, Midlothian, British scientists announce that an adult sheep named Dolly has been successfully cloned.

2014 – President Viktor Yanukovych of Ukraine is impeached by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by a vote of 328–0, fulfilling a major goal of the Euromaidan rebellion.

More birthdays on this day…

1732 – George Washington, American general and politician, 1st President of the United States (d. 1799)

1788 – Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher and author (d. 1860)

1857 – Robert Baden-Powell, 1st Baron Baden-Powell, English general, co-founded The Scout Association (d. 1941)

1857 – Heinrich Hertz, German physicist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1894)

1892 – Edna St. Vincent Millay, American poet and playwright (d. 1950)

1900 – Luis Buñuel, Spanish-Mexican director and producer (d. 1983)

1907 – Sheldon Leonard, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1997)

1918 – Don Pardo, American radio and television announcer (d. 2014)

1921 – Jean-Bédel Bokassa, Central African general and politician, 2nd President of the Central African Republic (d. 1996)

1925 – Edward Gorey, American illustrator and poet (d. 2000)

1930 – Marni Nixon, American soprano and actress (d. 2016)

1932 – Ted Kennedy, American soldier, lawyer, and politician (d. 2009)

1933 – Ernie K-Doe, American R&B singer (d. 2001)

1938 – Ishmael Reed, American poet, novelist, essayist

1943 – Terry Eagleton, English philosopher and critic

1950 – Julius Erving, American basketball player and sportscaster

1951 – Ellen Greene, American singer and actress