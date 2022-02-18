Almanac - Friday 2/18/22

Today is Friday, the 18th of February of 2022,

February 18 is the 49th day of the year

316 days remain until the end of the year

29 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:55:19 am

and sun sets this afternoon at 5:53:11 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 57 minutes of daylight Today

Solar noon will be at 12:24:15 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:09 am at 5.17 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:32 am at 1.92 feet

The next high tide at 11:23 am at 5.71 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 5:56 pm at -0.13 feet

The Moon is currently 96.3% visible

a Waning Gibbous moon

we’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 23rd of February of 2022 at 2:32 pm

Today is…

Cow Milked While Flying in an Airplane Day

As it was on this day in 1930 – Elm Farm Ollie becomes the first cow to fly in a fixed-wing aircraft and also the first cow to be milked in an aircraft.

Crab-Stuffed Flounder Day

National Battery Day

National Caregivers Day

National Drink Wine Day

National Woman's Heart Day

Pluto Day

Thumb Appreciation Day

Today is also… Dialect Day on the Amami Islands, part of Japan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Gambia from the United Kingdom in 1965

Kurdish Students Union Day in Iraqi Kurdistan

National Democracy Day, celebrates the 1951 overthrow of the Rana dynasty in Nepal

Wife's Day or Konudagur in Iceland

On this day in Black History….

1688 – First formal protest against slavery by organized white body in English America made by Germantown Quakers at monthly meeting.

1865 – Rebels abandoned Charleston, South Carolina. The first Union troops to enter the city included twenty-first USCT or the United States Colored Troops, followed by two companies of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteers, also a regiment of African-American soldiers.

1965 – The Gambia becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

2006 – Shani Davis became the first Black to win an individual gold medal in Winter Olympic history. He captured the men's 1,000-meter speed skating race in Turin, Italy.

Black History birthdays today include…

1894 – renowned architect Paul Revere Williams was born

1931 – Toni Morrison (born Chloe Anthony Wofford), who will win the Pulitzer Prize for her novel Beloved, was born on this day in Lorain, Ohio.

1922 -- The first Prime Minister of Grenada Eric Gairy born (1922 - 1997)

1941 -- Grammy Award winning singer Irma Thomas, the Soul Queen of New Orleans

1952 – Randy Crawford, American jazz and R&B singer

1965 -- Dr Dre born André Romell Young better known as rapper/ producer Dr Dre was born in Compton, California. A member of the group NWA he was one of the founders of West Coast G-funk.

1979 -- Actor Tyrone Burton born in Queens, New York. Burton is best known for his role his role as T.K. Anderson on the sitcom, The Parent 'Hood. He has also appeared in other shows such as: Cold Case, That's So Raven, and the short-lived drama series, Outreach.

Also on this day in history….

1885 – Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain is published in the United States.

1911 – The first official flight with airmail takes place from Allahabad, United Provinces, British India (now India), when Henri Pequet, a 23-year-old pilot, delivers 6,500 letters to Naini, about 10 kilometres (6.2 mi) away.

1930 – While studying photographs taken in January, Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto.

1970 – The Chicago Seven are found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

1972 – The California Supreme Court in the case of People v. Anderson, (6 Cal.3d 628) invalidates the state's death penalty and commutes the sentences of all death row inmates to life imprisonment.

2010 – WikiLeaks publishes the first of hundreds of thousands of classified documents disclosed by the soldier now known as Chelsea Manning.

2021 – Perseverance, a Mars rover designed to explore Jezero crater on Mars, as part of NASA's Mars 2020 mission, lands successfully.

…Today’s birthdays include…

1862 – Charles M. Schwab, American businessman, co-founded Bethlehem Steel (d. 1939)

1883 – Nikos Kazantzakis, Greek philosopher, author, and playwright (d. 1957)

1890 – Adolphe Menjou, American actor (d. 1963)

1892 – Wendell Willkie, American captain, lawyer, and politician (d. 1944)

1903 – Nikolai Podgorny, Ukrainian engineer and politician (d. 1983)

1906 – Hans Asperger, Austrian pediatrician and academic (d. 1980)

1909 – Wallace Stegner, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1993)

1914 – Pee Wee King, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2000)

1919 – Jack Palance, American boxer and actor (d. 2006)

1921 – Oscar Feltsman, Ukrainian-Russian pianist and composer (d. 2013)

1922 – Helen Gurley Brown, American journalist and author (d. 2012)

1925 – George Kennedy, American actor (d. 2016)[17]

1931 – Johnny Hart, American cartoonist, co-created The Wizard of Id (d. 2007)

1932 – Miloš Forman, Czech-American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2018)

1933 – Yoko Ono, Japanese-American multimedia artist and musician

1950 – John Hughes, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1952 – Juice Newton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Charlie Fowler, American mountaineer, author, and photographer (d. 2006)

1954 – John Travolta, American actor, singer and producer

1968 – Molly Ringwald, American actress

1970 – James H. Fowler, American political scientist and author

1974 – Julia Butterfly Hill, American environmentalist and author