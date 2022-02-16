Almanac - Wednesday 2/16/22

Today is Wednesday, the 16th of February of 2022

February 16 is the 47th day of the year

318 days remain until the end of the year

31 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:57:45 am

and sunset will be at 5:51:03 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 53 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:24 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:18 am at 2.48 feet

The next high tide at 10:02 am at 6.08 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:53 pm at -0.53 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:42 pm at 5.03 feet

The Moon is 99.8% visible

It’s a Full Moon. 100 per cent full at 8:57 am The February Moon is called the Full Snow Moon

February is typically a time of heavy snowfall.

• Bald Eagle Moon

• Bear Moon

• Black Bear Moon

• Month of the Bony Moon

• Eagle Moon

• Groundhog Moon

• Hungry Moon

• Raccoon Moon

The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Wednesday the 23th of February of 2022 at 2:32 pm

Today is…

Do a Grouch a Favor Day

Kyoto Protocol Day

as on this day in 2005 – The Kyoto Protocol comes into force, following its ratification by Russia.

National Almond Day

National Innovation Day

Tim Tam Day

Today is also…

Day of the Shining Star (Kim Jong-il's Birthday) in North Korea

Restoration of Lithuania's Statehood Day, celebrate the independence of Lithuania from Russia and Germany in 1918

Elizabeth Peratrovich Day in Alaska

On this day in Black History…

On February 16, 1857 - Frederick Douglass elected President of Freeman Bank and Trust.

Feb. 16, 1923 - Bessie Smith makes her first recording, "Down Hearted Blues,"which sells 800,000 copies for Columbia Records.

Feb. 16, 1951 - New York City Council passes a bill prohibiting racial discrimination in city-assisted housing developments.

and actor Levar Burton was born on this day in 1957.

1958 – Ice-T, American rapper and actor

1982 – Lupe Fiasco, American rapper

1990 – The Weeknd, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

2000 – Koffee, Jamaican reggae singer, songwriter and rapper

Also on this day in history…

1881 – The Canadian Pacific Railway is incorporated by Act of Parliament at Ottawa (44th Vic., c.1).

1923 – Howard Carter unseals the burial chamber of Pharaoh Tutankhamun

1936 – The Popular Front wins the 1936 Spanish general election.

1937 – Wallace H. Carothers receives a United States patent for nylon.

1968 – In Haleyville, Alabama, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system goes into service.

1978 – The first computer bulletin board system is created (CBBS in Chicago).

2006 – The last Mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) is decommissioned by the United States Army.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1222 – Nichiren, founder of Nichiren Buddhism (d. 1282)

1838 – Henry Adams, American journalist, historian, and author (d. 1918)

1843 – Henry M. Leland, American engineer and businessman, founded Cadillac and Lincoln (d. 1932)

1868 – Edward S. Curtis, American ethnologist and photographer (d. 1952)

1903 – Edgar Bergen, American ventriloquist and actor (d. 1978)

1904 – George F. Kennan, American historian and diplomat, United States Ambassador to the Soviet Union (d. 2005)

1909 – Hugh Beaumont, American actor and director (d. 1982)

1909 – Richard McDonald, American businessman, co-founded McDonald's (d. 1998)

1916 – Bill Doggett, African-American pianist and composer (d. 1996)

1926 – Margot Frank, German-Dutch holocaust victim (d. 1945)

1931 – Otis Blackwell, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2002)

1935 – Sonny Bono, American actor, singer, and politician (d. 1998)

1935 – Stephen Gaskin, American activist, co-founded The Farm (d. 2014)

1954 – Margaux Hemingway, American model and actress (d. 1996)

1959 – John McEnroe, American tennis player and sportscaster