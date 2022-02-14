Almanac - Monday 2/14/22

Today is Monday, the 14th of February of 2022

February 14 is the 45th day of the year

320 days remain until the end of the year

33 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:00:08 am

and sunset will be at 5:48:55 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 48 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:31 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:07 am at 2.95 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:42 am at 6.04 feet

and the next low tide at 3:55 pm at -0.44 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:50 pm at 4.83 feet

The Moon is currently 95.2% visible

It’s still a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a Full Moon in a couple of days on Wednesday the 16th of February of 2022 at 8:57 am

The February Moon is called the Full Snow Moon.

February is typically a time of heavy snowfall.

This month’s moon is also known as the….

• Bald Eagle Moon • Bear Moon • Black Bear Moon • Month of the Bony Moon • Eagle Moon • Groundhog Moon • Hungry Moon • Raccoon Moon

Today is…

Clean Out Your Computer Day

Frederick Douglass Day

International Book Giving Day

International Epilepsy Day

International Quirkyalone Day

League of Women Voters Day

Library Lovers Day

National Call in Single Day

National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day

National Ferris Wheel Day

National Football Hangover Day

National Have a Heart Day

National Organ Donor Day

National Poop Day

Oatmeal Monday

Pet Theft Awareness Day

Race Relations Day

Read to Your Child Day

Valentine's Day

Today is also… Statehood Day in both Arizona and Oregon

Presentation of Jesus at the Temple in the Armenian Apostolic Church

and Parents' Worship Day in parts of India

on this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1760, African-American bishop Richard Allen was born in Philadelphia.

– On this day in 1817, abolitionist and author Frederick Douglass was born.

– On this day in 1867, Morehouse College was organized.

– On this day in 1936, the National Negro Congress organized in Chicago

Gregory Oliver Hines was a renowned actor, dancer, singer and choreographer, born on February 14, 1946 in New York City,

On this day in 1957…

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference was established at a meeting in New Orleans on Feb. 14, 1957, after the end of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Martin Luther King Jr. served as president of the civil rights organization, initially called the Southern Negro Leaders Conference on Transportation and Nonviolent Integration, until his death in 1968.

SCLC's first major campaign centered on voting rights. Titled the Crusade for Citizenship, the goal was to register thousands of disenfranchised voters throughout the South so they could cast ballots in upcoming elections in 1958 and 1960.

Also if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1859 – George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., American engineer, inventor of the Ferris wheel (d. 1896)

1882 – John Barrymore, American actor (d. 1942)

1894 – Jack Benny, American actor and producer (d. 1974)

1913 – Jimmy Hoffa, American trade union leader (d. 1975)

1916 – Edward Platt, American actor (d. 1974)

1921 – Hugh Downs, American journalist, game show host, and producer (d. 2020)

1929 – Vic Morrow, American actor and director (d. 1982)

1934 – Florence Henderson, American actress and singer (d. 2016)

1937 – Magic Sam, American singer and guitarist (d. 1969)

1939 – Blowfly, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1941 – Paul Tsongas, American lawyer and politician (d. 1997)

1942 – Michael Bloomberg, American businessman and politician, 108th Mayor of New York City

1943 – Eric Andersen, American singer-songwriter

1943 – Maceo Parker, American saxophonist

1944 – Carl Bernstein, American journalist and author

1946 – Gregory Hines, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 2003)

1947 – Tim Buckley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1948 – Kitten Natividad, Mexican-American actress and dancer

1948 – Pat O'Brien, American journalist and author

1951 – Terry Gross, American radio host and producer

1956 – Dave Dravecky, American baseball player

1959 – Renée Fleming, American soprano and actress

1960 – Philip Jones, English admiral

1960 – Jim Kelly, American football player and businessman

1960 – Meg Tilly, American actress and author