Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday 2/11/22

Published February 11, 2022 at 6:09 AM PST
mandelafree.jpg

Today is Friday, the 11th of February, 2022

February 11 is the 42nd day of the year

323 days remain until the end of the year

36 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:03:33 am

and the sun sets at 5:45:39 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 42 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:24:36 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:46 am at 3.32 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:22 am at 5.63 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:04 pm at 0.20 feet

and the final high tide at 9:17 pm at 4.52 feet

The Moon is currently 76.8% visible

A Waxing Gibbous

We will have a Full Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 16th of February of 2022 at 8:57 am

Today is…

Be Electrific Day

Get Out Your Guitar Day

Grandmother Achievement Day

International Winter Bike to Work Day

National Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk Day

National Inventors' Day

National Make a Friend Day

National No One Eats Alone Day

National Peppermint Patty Day

National Shut-in Visitation Day

Promise Day

Pro Sports Wives Day

Satisfied Staying Single Day

The Inbox Day

White Shirt Day

Today is also

European 112 Day in the European Union

Armed Forces Day in Liberia

Evelio Javier Day on Panay Island, the Philippines

Feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes in the Catholic Church

also, World Day of the Sick

National Foundation Day in Japan

Youth Day in Cameroon

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

On this day in Black History…

–in 1644, the first black legal protest in America passed by eleven blacks petitioned for freedom in New Netherlands.

1961 - Robert Weaver sworn in as administrator of the Housing and Home Finance Agency, highest federal post to date by a black American.

1976 - Clifford Alexander Jr. confirmed as the first black secretary of the United States Army.

1990Nelson Mandela is released from Victor Verster Prison outside Cape Town, South Africa after 27 years as a political prisoner.

also on this day in history…

660 BC – Traditional date for the foundation of Japan by Emperor Jimmu.

1534Henry VIII of England is recognized as supreme head of the Church of England.

1794 – First session of United States Senate opens to the public.

1808Jesse Fell burns anthracite on an open grate as an experiment in heating homes with coal.

1812Massachusetts governor Elbridge Gerry is accused of "gerrymandering" for the first time.

1826University College London is founded as University of London.

1840Gaetano Donizetti's opera La fille du régiment receives its first performance in Paris, France.

1843Giuseppe Verdi's opera I Lombardi alla prima crociata receives its first performance in Milan, Italy.

1903Anton Bruckner's 9th Symphony receives its first performance in Vienna, Austria.

1937 – The Flint sit-down strike ends when General Motors recognizes the United Auto Workers trade union.

1938BBC Television produces the world's first ever science fiction television programme, an adaptation of a section of the Karel Čapek play R.U.R., that coined the term "robot".

2020COVID-19 pandemic: The World Health Organization officially names the coronavirus outbreak as COVID-19, with the virus being designated SARS-CoV-2.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with…

1847Thomas Edison, American engineer and businessman, developed the light bulb and phonograph (d. 1931)

1914 – Josh White, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1969)

1921Lloyd Bentsen, American politician, United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 2006)

1925Virginia E. Johnson, American psychologist and academic (d. 2013

1926 – Leslie Nielsen, Canadian-American actor and producer (d. 2010)

1934 – Tina Louise, American actress and singer

1934 – Manuel Noriega, Panamanian general and politician, Military leader of Panama (d. 2017)

1935Gene Vincent, American singer and guitarist (d. 1971)

1936Burt Reynolds, American actor and director (d. 2018)

1941Sérgio Mendes, Brazilian pianist and composer

1942Otis Clay, American singer-songwriter (d. 2016)

1953 – Jeb Bush, American banker, politician and Governor of Florida

1962Tammy Baldwin, American lawyer and politician

1962 – Sheryl Crow, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1964Sarah Palin, American politician and Governor of Alaska

1968Mo Willems, American author and illustrator

1969Jennifer Aniston, American actress and producer

1998Khalid, American singer and songwriter

