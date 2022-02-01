Almanac - Tuesday 2/1/22
Today is Tuesday, the 1st of February, 2022
February 1 is the 32nd day of the year
333 days remain until the end of the year
46 days until spring begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:13:26 am
and sunset will be at 5:34:35 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 21 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:24:00 pm.
The first low tide will be at 4:15 am at 2.56 feet
The only high tide of the day will be at 10:08 am at 6.95 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 5:44 pm at -1.39 feet
The Moon is currently 0.3% visible
It’s The New Moon
It’s The Lunar New Year;
Happy Year Of The Tiger!
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days the 8th of February of 2022 at 5:50 am
Today is…
Today is also…
Federal Territory Day in Malaysia
Heroes Day in Rwanda
Imbolc in Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man, and some Neopagan groups in the Northern hemisphere
Memorial Day of the Republic in Hungary
The start of Black History Month in the United States and Canada
On this day in Black History…
1835 – Slavery is abolished in Mauritius.
1865 – President Abraham Lincoln signs the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
1960 – Four black students stage the first of the Greensboro sit-ins at a lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina.
1998 – Rear Admiral Lillian E. Fishburne becomes the first female African American to be promoted to rear admiral.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1894 – James P. Johnson, American pianist and composer (d. 1955)
1902 – Langston Hughes, American poet, social activist, novelist, and playwright (d. 1967)
1937 – Garrett Morris, American actor and comedian
1948 – Rick James, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2004)