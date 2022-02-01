Almanac - Tuesday 2/1/22

Today is Tuesday, the 1st of February, 2022

February 1 is the 32nd day of the year

333 days remain until the end of the year

46 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:13:26 am

and sunset will be at 5:34:35 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 21 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:00 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:15 am at 2.56 feet

The only high tide of the day will be at 10:08 am at 6.95 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 5:44 pm at -1.39 feet

The Moon is currently 0.3% visible

It’s The New Moon

It’s The Lunar New Year;

Happy Year Of The Tiger!

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days the 8th of February of 2022 at 5:50 am

Today is…

African American Coaches Day

Car Insurance Day

Change Your Password Day

Decorating With Candy Day

G.I. Joe Day

Hula in the Coola Day

National Baked Alaska Day

National Dark Chocolate Day

National Freedom Day

National Get Up Day

National Serpent Day

Robinson Crusoe Day

Spunky Old Broads Day

Today is also…

Air Force Day in Nicaragua

Federal Territory Day in Malaysia

Heroes Day in Rwanda

Imbolc in Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man, and some Neopagan groups in the Northern hemisphere

Memorial Day of the Republic in Hungary

The start of Black History Month in the United States and Canada

On this day in Black History…

1835 – Slavery is abolished in Mauritius.

1865 – President Abraham Lincoln signs the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1960 – Four black students stage the first of the Greensboro sit-ins at a lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina.

1998 – Rear Admiral Lillian E. Fishburne becomes the first female African American to be promoted to rear admiral.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1894 – James P. Johnson, American pianist and composer (d. 1955)

1902 – Langston Hughes, American poet, social activist, novelist, and playwright (d. 1967)

1937 – Garrett Morris, American actor and comedian

1948 – Rick James, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2004)