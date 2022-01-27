Almanac - Thursday 1/27/22

Today is Thursday, the 27th of January, 2022

January 27 is the 27th day of the year

338 days remain until the end of the year

51 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:17:25 am

and sunset will be at 5:29:00 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 11 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23:12 pm.

The first high tide was at 5:33 am at 6.34 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 1:01 pm at -0.13 feet

and the next high tide at 8:08 pm at 4.25 feet

The Moon is 28.6% visible

a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Monday the 31th of January of 2022 at 9:46 pm

Today is…

Clashing Clothes Day

National Chocolate Cake Day

National Geographic Day

Punch the Clock Day

Thomas Crapper Day

World Breast Pumping Day

Today is also…

Vietnam Peace Day

Day of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad (Russia)

Liberation of the remaining inmates of Auschwitz-related observances:

Holocaust Memorial Day (UK)

International Holocaust Remembrance Day[48]

Memorial Day (Italy)

Other Holocaust Memorial Days observances

1785 – The University of Georgia is founded, the first public university in the United States.

1874 – Modest Mussorgsky's opera Boris Godunov premieres in Mariinsky Theatre in St.Petersburg[8]

1880 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his incandescent lamp.

1980 – Through cooperation between the U.S. and Canadian governments, six American diplomats secretly escape hostilities in Iran in the culmination of the Canadian Caper.

1996 – Germany first observes the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

2003 – The first selections for the National Recording Registry are announced by the Library of Congress.

2010 – Apple announces the iPad.

1756 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1791)

1832 – Lewis Carroll, English novelist, poet, and mathematician (d. 1898)

1836 – Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, Austrian journalist and author (d. 1895)

1850 – Samuel Gompers, English-American labor leader (d. 1924)

1885 – Jerome Kern, American composer and songwriter (d. 1945)

1900 – Hyman G. Rickover, American admiral (d. 1986)

1908 – William Randolph Hearst, Jr., American journalist and publisher (d. 1993)

1918 – Elmore James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1963)

1919 – Ross Bagdasarian, Sr., American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor, created Alvin and the Chipmunks (d. 1972)

1921 – Donna Reed, American actress (d. 1986)

1929 – Mohamed Al-Fayed, Egyptian-Swiss businessman

1930 – Bobby "Blue" Bland, American blues singer-songwriter (d. 2013)

1931 – Mordecai Richler, Canadian author and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1942 – Kate Wolf, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1986)

1948 – Mikhail Baryshnikov, Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and actor

1952 – G. E. Smith, American guitarist and songwriter

1959 – Keith Olbermann, American journalist and author

1964 – Bridget Fonda, American actress

1969 – Patton Oswalt, American comedian and actor