KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday 1/26/22

Published January 26, 2022 at 5:47 AM PST
shelfie.jpg
Charley
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Shelfie...

Today is Wednesday, the 26th of January, 2022

January 26 is the 26th day of the year

339 days remain until the end of the year

52 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:18:07 am

and sunset will be at 5:27:53 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23:00 pm.

The first high tide will be at 4:40 am at 6.06 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:57 am at 0.54 feet

The next high tide at 6:44 pm at 3.89 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:05 pm at 2.76 feet

The Moon is 39.3% visible

Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Monday the 31st of January of 2022 at 9:46 pm

Today is…

Library Shelfie Day

Lotus 1-2-3 Day

National Green Juice Day

National Peanut Brittle Day

Spouse's Day

Toad Hollow Day of Encouragement

Today is also…

Australia Day

Duarte Day in the Dominican Republic

Engineer's Day in Panama

International Customs Day

Liberation Day in Uganda

Republic Day in India

On this day in history…

1564 – The Council of Trent establishes an official distinction between Roman Catholicism and Protestantism.

1699 – For the first time, the Ottoman Empire permanently cedes territory to the Christian powers.

1700 – The 8.7–9.2 Mw Cascadia earthquake takes place off the west coast of North America, as evidenced by Japanese records.

1837Michigan is admitted as the 26th U.S. state.

1915 – The Rocky Mountain National Park is established by an act of the U.S. Congress.

1926 – The first demonstration of the television by John Logie Baird.

1930 – The Indian National Congress declares 26 January as Independence Day or as the day for Poorna Swaraj ("Complete Independence") which occurred 17 years later.

1934 – The Apollo Theater reopens in Harlem, New York City

1949 – The Hale telescope at Palomar Observatory sees first light under the direction of Edwin Hubble, becoming the largest aperture optical telescope (until BTA-6 is built in 1976).

1998 – On American television, U.S. President Bill Clinton denies having had "sexual relations" with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

2009Nadya Suleman gives birth to the world's first surviving octuplets.

2020 – A Sikorsky S-76B flying from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport crashes in Calabasas, 30 miles west of Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board, including former five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

183Lady Zhen, wife of Cao Pi (d. 221)

1880Douglas MacArthur, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1964)

1892Bessie Coleman, American pilot (d. 1926)

1900Karl Ristenpart, German conductor (d. 1967)

1905 – Maria von Trapp, Austrian-American singer (d. 1987)

1908 – Stéphane Grappelli, French violinist (d. 1997)

1918Philip José Farmer, American author (d. 2009)

1921 – Akio Morita, Japanese businessman, co-founded Sony (d. 1999)

1928Roger Vadim, French actor and director (d. 2000)

1929Jules Feiffer, American cartoonist, playwright, screenwriter, and educator

1934 – Huey "Piano" Smith, American pianist and songwriter

1944Angela Davis, American activist, academic, and author

1945Jacqueline du Pré, English cellist (d. 1987)

1946 – Gene Siskel, American journalist and film critic (d. 1999)

1949 – David Strathairn, American actor

1953 – Lucinda Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955Eddie Van Halen, Dutch-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2020)

1958Anita Baker, American singer-songwriter

1958 – Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian, actress, and talk show host

1961Wayne Gretzky, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

1970Kirk Franklin, American singer-songwriter and producer

2009 – The Suleman octuplets: Noah, Maliyah, Isiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah Solomon

