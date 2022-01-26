Almanac - Wednesday 1/26/22
Today is Wednesday, the 26th of January, 2022
January 26 is the 26th day of the year
339 days remain until the end of the year
52 days until spring begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:18:07 am
and sunset will be at 5:27:53 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:23:00 pm.
The first high tide will be at 4:40 am at 6.06 feet
The first low tide will be at 11:57 am at 0.54 feet
The next high tide at 6:44 pm at 3.89 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:05 pm at 2.76 feet
The Moon is 39.3% visible
We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Monday the 31st of January of 2022 at 9:46 pm
Today is…
Toad Hollow Day of Encouragement
Today is also…
Duarte Day in the Dominican Republic
On this day in history…
1564 – The Council of Trent establishes an official distinction between Roman Catholicism and Protestantism.
1699 – For the first time, the Ottoman Empire permanently cedes territory to the Christian powers.
1700 – The 8.7–9.2 Mw Cascadia earthquake takes place off the west coast of North America, as evidenced by Japanese records.
1837 – Michigan is admitted as the 26th U.S. state.
1915 – The Rocky Mountain National Park is established by an act of the U.S. Congress.
1926 – The first demonstration of the television by John Logie Baird.
1930 – The Indian National Congress declares 26 January as Independence Day or as the day for Poorna Swaraj ("Complete Independence") which occurred 17 years later.
1934 – The Apollo Theater reopens in Harlem, New York City
1949 – The Hale telescope at Palomar Observatory sees first light under the direction of Edwin Hubble, becoming the largest aperture optical telescope (until BTA-6 is built in 1976).
1998 – On American television, U.S. President Bill Clinton denies having had "sexual relations" with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
2009 – Nadya Suleman gives birth to the world's first surviving octuplets.
2020 – A Sikorsky S-76B flying from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport crashes in Calabasas, 30 miles west of Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board, including former five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.
183 – Lady Zhen, wife of Cao Pi (d. 221)
1880 – Douglas MacArthur, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1964)
1892 – Bessie Coleman, American pilot (d. 1926)
1900 – Karl Ristenpart, German conductor (d. 1967)
1905 – Maria von Trapp, Austrian-American singer (d. 1987)
1908 – Stéphane Grappelli, French violinist (d. 1997)
1918 – Philip José Farmer, American author (d. 2009)
1921 – Akio Morita, Japanese businessman, co-founded Sony (d. 1999)
1928 – Roger Vadim, French actor and director (d. 2000)
1929 – Jules Feiffer, American cartoonist, playwright, screenwriter, and educator
1934 – Huey "Piano" Smith, American pianist and songwriter
1944 – Angela Davis, American activist, academic, and author
1945 – Jacqueline du Pré, English cellist (d. 1987)
1946 – Gene Siskel, American journalist and film critic (d. 1999)
1949 – David Strathairn, American actor
1953 – Lucinda Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1955 – Eddie Van Halen, Dutch-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2020)
1958 – Anita Baker, American singer-songwriter
1958 – Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian, actress, and talk show host
1961 – Wayne Gretzky, Canadian ice hockey player and coach
1970 – Kirk Franklin, American singer-songwriter and producer
2009 – The Suleman octuplets: Noah, Maliyah, Isiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah Solomon