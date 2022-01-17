Almanac - Monday 1/17/21

Today is Monday, the 17th of January, 2022

January 17 is the 17th day of the year

348 days remain until the end of the year

61 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:23:07 am

and sun sets at 5:18:02 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 54 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:20:34 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:59 am at 3.22 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:36 am at 6.27 feet

and the next low tide at 4:52 pm at -0.62 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:59 pm at 4.83 feet

Moon: 99.7%

Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon Today at 3:49 pm

The January Moon is called The Full Wolf Moon.

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year. It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger, but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting.

Today's Full Moon is also called the...

• Canada Goose Moon

• Center Moon

• Cold Moon

• Freeze Moon

• Frost Exploding Moon

• Great Moon

• Greetings Moon

• Hard Moon

• Severe Moon

• Spirit Moon

Today is…

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

In San Francisco

Parking Meters will be enforced

Nightly Street Sweeping will also be enforced

and other SFMTA Parking Programs will NOT be enforced

Ben Franklin Day

Blue Monday

Cable Car Day

Customer Service Day

Ditch New Years Resolutions Day

Elementary School Teacher Day

Hot-Buttered Rum Day

Judgment Day

Kid Inventors' Day

National Bootlegger's Day

National Day of Service

National Hot Heads Chili Day

Today is also…

Tu BiShvat

National Day in Menorca, Spain

The opening ceremony of Patras Carnival, celebrated until Clean Monday in Patras, Greece

1904 – Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard receives its premiere performance at the Moscow Art Theatre.

1920 – Alcohol Prohibition begins in the United States as the Volstead Act goes into effect.

1945 – Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg is taken into Soviet custody while in Hungary; he is never publicly seen again.

1946 – The UN Security Council holds its first session.

1950 – The Great Brink's Robbery: Eleven thieves steal more than $2 million from an armored car company's offices in Boston.

1950 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 79 relating to arms control is adopted.

1961 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivers a televised farewell address to the nation three days before leaving office, in which he warns against the accumulation of power by the "military–industrial complex" as well as the dangers of massive spending, especially deficit spending.

1992 – During a visit to South Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa apologizes for forcing Korean women into sexual slavery during World War II.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1706 – Benjamin Franklin, American publisher, inventor, and politician, 6th President of Pennsylvania (d. 1790)

1814 – Ellen Wood, English author (d. 1887)

1820 – Anne Brontë, English author and poet (d. 1849)

1853 – Alva Belmont, American suffragist (d. 1933)

1863 – David Lloyd George, Welsh lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1945)

1863 – Konstantin Stanislavski, Russian actor and director (d. 1938)

1877 – Marie Zdeňka Baborová-Čiháková, Czech botanist and zoologist (d. 1937)

1877 – May Gibbs, English-Australian author and illustrator (d. 1969)

1880 – Mack Sennett, Canadian-American actor, director, and producer (d. 1960)

1899 – Al Capone, American mob boss (d. 1947)

1899 – Nevil Shute, English engineer and author (d. 1960)

1905 – Peggy Gilbert, American saxophonist and bandleader (d. 2007)

1911 – John S. McCain Jr., American admiral (d. 1981)

1921 – Antonio Prohías, Cuban cartoonist (d. 1998)

1922 – Luis Echeverría, Mexican academic and politician, 50th President of Mexico

1922 – Nicholas Katzenbach, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 65th United States Attorney General (d. 2012)

1922 – Betty White, American actress, game show panelist, television personality, and animal rights activist (d. 2021)

1926 – Newton N. Minow, American lawyer and politician

1926 – Moira Shearer, Scottish-English ballerina and actress (d. 2006)

1927 – Eartha Kitt, American actress and singer (d. 2008)

1928 – Vidal Sassoon, English-American hairdresser and businessman (d. 2012)

1931 – James Earl Jones, American actor

1931 – Douglas Wilder, American sergeant and politician, 66th Governor of Virginia

1933 – Dalida, Egyptian-French singer and actress (d. 1987)

1933 – Shari Lewis, American actress, puppeteer/ventriloquist, and television host (d. 1998)

1939 – Maury Povich, American talk show host and producer

1942 – Muhammad Ali, American boxer and activist (d. 2016)

1943 – René Préval, Haitian agronomist and politician, 52nd President of Haiti (d. 2017)

1944 – Ann Oakley, English sociologist, author, and academic

1945 – Anne Cutler, Australian psychologist and academic

1949 – Anita Borg, American computer scientist and academic (d. 2003)

1949 – Andy Kaufman, American actor and comedian (d. 1984)

1952 – Ryuichi Sakamoto, Japanese pianist, composer, and producer

1954 – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., American lawyer, radio host, activist, and environmentalist

1955 – Steve Earle, American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, author and actor

1957 – Steve Harvey, American actor, comedian, television personality and game show host

1962 – Jim Carrey, Canadian-American actor and producer

1962 – Sebastian Junger, American journalist and author

1964 – Michelle Obama, American lawyer and activist, 46th First Lady of the United States

1970 – Genndy Tartakovsky, Russian-American animator, director, and producer

1971 – Kid Rock, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1980 – Zooey Deschanel, American singer-songwriter and actress