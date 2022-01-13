Almanac - Thursday 1/13/22

Today is Thursday, the 13th of January of 2022,

January 13 is the 13th day of the year

352 days remain until the end of the year

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:30 am

and sunset will be at 5:13:51 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 49 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:19:10 pm.

The first low tide will be at 1:04 am at 2.99 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:05 am at 6.03 feet

The next low tide at 2:34 pm at 0.04 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:35 pm at 4.47 feet

The Moon is 76.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have the Full Moon in 4 days on Monday the 17th of January of 2022 at 3:49 pm

Today is…

Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day

Korean American Day

Make Your Dream Come True Day

National Peach Melba Day

National Rubber Ducky Day

National Sticker Day

Public Radio Broadcasting Day

Stephen Foster Memorial Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Mongolia

Democracy Day in Cape Verde

Liberation Day in Togo

Old New Year's Eve in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Serbia, Montenegro, Republic of Srpska, North Macedonia

Malanka in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus

Sidereal winter solstice's eve celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures

the last day of the six-month Dakshinayana period

Bhogi in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

Lohri in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

Uruka in Assam

Yennayer among the Berber people

On this day in history…

1822 – The design of the Greek flag is adopted by the First National Assembly at Epidaurus.

1888 – The National Geographic Society is founded in Washington, D.C.

1898 – Émile Zola's J'accuse…! exposes the Dreyfus affair.

1910 – The first public radio broadcast takes place; a live performance of the operas Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci is sent out over the airwaves from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

1942 – Henry Ford patents a soybean car, which is 30% lighter than a regular car.

1966 – Robert C. Weaver becomes the first African American Cabinet member when he is appointed United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

1968 – Johnny Cash performs live at Folsom State Prison.

1990 – Douglas Wilder becomes the first elected African American governor as he takes office as Governor of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.

1993 – The Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) is signed.

2018 – A false emergency alert warning of an impending missile strike in Hawaii causes widespread panic in the state.

2021 – Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is impeached for a second time on a charge of incitement of insurrection following the storming of the Capitol one week prior.

1832 – Horatio Alger, Jr., American novelist and journalist (d. 1899)

…and if today is your birthday Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1886 – Sophie Tucker, Russian-born American singer and actress (d. 1966)

1900 – Gertrude Mary Cox, American mathematician (d. 1978)

1905 – Kay Francis, American actress (d. 1968)

1925 – Gwen Verdon, American actress and dancer (d. 2000)

1926 – Carolyn Gold Heilbrun, American author and academic (d. 2003)

1926 – Melba Liston, American trombonist and composer (d. 1999)

1927 – Brock Adams, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 5th United States Secretary of Transportation (d. 2004)

1927 – Liz Anderson, American singer-songwriter (d. 2011)

1929 – Joe Pass, American guitarist and composer (d. 1994)

1930 – Frances Sternhagen, American actress

1931 – Charles Nelson Reilly, American actor, comedian, director, game show panelist, and television personality (d. 2007)

1931 – Rip Taylor, American actor and comedian (d. 2019)

1940 – Edmund White, American novelist, memoirist, and essayist

1949 – Brandon Tartikoff, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1997)

1953 – Silvana Gallardo, American actress and producer (d. 2012)

1955 – Anne Pringle, English diplomat, British Ambassador to Russia

1957 – Claudia Emerson, American poet and academic (d. 2014)

1957 – Mary Glindon, English lawyer and politician

1961 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, American actress, comedian, and producer

1964 – Penelope Ann Miller, American actress

1970 – Marco Pantani, Italian cyclist (d. 2004)

1970 – Shonda Rhimes, American actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – Andrew Yang, American entrepreneur, founder of Venture for America, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate

1977 – Orlando Bloom, English actor

1981 – Reggie Brown, American football player