Almanac - Wednesday 1/12/22
Today Wednesday, 12th of January of 2022,
January 12 is the 12th day of the year
353 days remain until the end of the year
66 days until spring begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:45 am
and sunset will be at 5:12:50 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 48 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 12:18:47 pm.
The first low tide was at 12:08 am at 2.64 feet
The first high tide will be at 6:22 am at 5.93 feet
and the next low tide will be at 1:51 pm at 0.38 feet
and the final high tide Ocean Beach will be at 8:42 pm at 4.21 feet
The Moon is currently 75.6% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Monday 17th of January of 2022 at 3:49 pm
Today is…
Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day
International Kiss a Ginger Day
Stick To Your New Year's Resolution Day
Today is also… Memorial Day in Turkmenistan
Prosecutor General's Day in Russia
Zanzibar Revolution Day in Tanzania
Aseggwas Amaziɣ, ⴰⵙⴳⴳⴰⵙ ⴰⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖ in Algeria
1866 – The Royal Aeronautical Society is formed in London.
1895 – The National Trust is founded in the United Kingdom.
1915 – The United States House of Representatives rejects a proposal to require states to give women the right to vote.
1932 – Hattie Caraway becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate.
1967 – Dr. James Bedford becomes the first person to be cryonically preserved with intent of future resuscitation.
1969 – The New York Jets of the American Football League defeat the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League to win Super Bowl III in what is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in sports history.
1971 – The Harrisburg Seven: Rev. Philip Berrigan and five other activists are indicted on charges of conspiring to kidnap Henry Kissinger and of plotting to blow up the heating tunnels of federal buildings in Washington, D.C.
1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning.
2004 – The world's largest ocean liner, RMS Queen Mary 2, makes its maiden voyage.
2007 – Comet C/2006 P1 (McNaught), one of the brightest comets ever observed is at its zenith visible during the day.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1729 – Edmund Burke, Irish philosopher, academic, and politician (d. 1797)
1863 – Swami Vivekananda, Indian monk and philosopher (d. 1902)
1876 – Jack London, American novelist and journalist (d. 1916)
1904 – Mississippi Fred McDowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1972)
1905 – Tex Ritter, American actor and singer (d. 1974)
1916 – P. W. Botha, South African politician, 8th Prime Minister of South Africa (d. 2006)
1920 – James Farmer, American activist and politician, co-founded Congress of Racial Equality (d. 1999)
1923 – Ira Hayes, American marine who raised the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima (d. 1955)
1926 – Morton Feldman, American composer and academic (d. 1987)
1926 – Ray Price, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)
1928 – Ruth Brown, American R&B singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2006)
1930 – Glenn Yarbrough, American singer and actor (d. 2016)
1942 – Bernardine Dohrn, American domestic terrorist, political activist and academic
1944 – Joe Frazier, American boxer (d. 2011)
1946 – George Duke, American keyboard player, composer, and educator (d. 2013)
1948 – Gordon Campbell, Canadian educator and politician, 34th Premier of British Columbia
1949 – Haruki Murakami, Japanese novelist, short-story writer, and essayist
1950 – Sheila Jackson Lee, American lawyer, judge, and politician
1951 – Kirstie Alley, American actress and producer
1951 – Rush Limbaugh, American talk show host and author (d. 2021)
1952 – Walter Mosley, American novelist
1954 – Howard Stern, American radio host, actor, and author
1957 – John Lasseter, American animator, director, and producer
1958 – Christiane Amanpour, English-born Iranian-American journalist
1964 – Jeff Bezos, American computer scientist and businessman, founded Amazon.com
1970 – Raekwon, American rapper
1973 – Hande Yener, Turkish singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1987 – Naya Rivera, American actress and singer (d. 2020)
1984 - Taraneh Alidoosti , Iranian actress
1985 – Issa Rae, American actress, writer, director, producer and web series creator