Almanac - Wednesday 1/12/22

Today Wednesday, 12th of January of 2022,

January 12 is the 12th day of the year

353 days remain until the end of the year

66 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:45 am

and sunset will be at 5:12:50 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 48 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:18:47 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:08 am at 2.64 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:22 am at 5.93 feet

and the next low tide will be at 1:51 pm at 0.38 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach will be at 8:42 pm at 4.21 feet

The Moon is currently 75.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Monday 17th of January of 2022 at 3:49 pm

Today is…

Curried Chicken Day

Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day

International Kiss a Ginger Day

National Hot Tea Day

National Marzipan Day

National Pharmacist Day

Stick To Your New Year's Resolution Day

Work Harder Day

Today is also… Memorial Day in Turkmenistan

National Youth Day in India

Prosecutor General's Day in Russia

Zanzibar Revolution Day in Tanzania

Aseggwas Amaziɣ, ⴰⵙⴳⴳⴰⵙ ⴰⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖ in Algeria

1866 – The Royal Aeronautical Society is formed in London.

1895 – The National Trust is founded in the United Kingdom.

1915 – The United States House of Representatives rejects a proposal to require states to give women the right to vote.

1932 – Hattie Caraway becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate.

1967 – Dr. James Bedford becomes the first person to be cryonically preserved with intent of future resuscitation.

1969 – The New York Jets of the American Football League defeat the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League to win Super Bowl III in what is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

1971 – The Harrisburg Seven: Rev. Philip Berrigan and five other activists are indicted on charges of conspiring to kidnap Henry Kissinger and of plotting to blow up the heating tunnels of federal buildings in Washington, D.C.

1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning.

2004 – The world's largest ocean liner, RMS Queen Mary 2, makes its maiden voyage.

2007 – Comet C/2006 P1 (McNaught), one of the brightest comets ever observed is at its zenith visible during the day.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1729 – Edmund Burke, Irish philosopher, academic, and politician (d. 1797)

1863 – Swami Vivekananda, Indian monk and philosopher (d. 1902)

1876 – Jack London, American novelist and journalist (d. 1916)

1904 – Mississippi Fred McDowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1972)

1905 – Tex Ritter, American actor and singer (d. 1974)

1916 – P. W. Botha, South African politician, 8th Prime Minister of South Africa (d. 2006)

1920 – James Farmer, American activist and politician, co-founded Congress of Racial Equality (d. 1999)

1923 – Ira Hayes, American marine who raised the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima (d. 1955)

1926 – Morton Feldman, American composer and academic (d. 1987)

1926 – Ray Price, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)

1928 – Ruth Brown, American R&B singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2006)

1930 – Glenn Yarbrough, American singer and actor (d. 2016)

1942 – Bernardine Dohrn, American domestic terrorist, political activist and academic

1944 – Joe Frazier, American boxer (d. 2011)

1946 – George Duke, American keyboard player, composer, and educator (d. 2013)

1948 – Gordon Campbell, Canadian educator and politician, 34th Premier of British Columbia

1949 – Haruki Murakami, Japanese novelist, short-story writer, and essayist

1950 – Sheila Jackson Lee, American lawyer, judge, and politician

1951 – Kirstie Alley, American actress and producer

1951 – Rush Limbaugh, American talk show host and author (d. 2021)

1952 – Walter Mosley, American novelist

1954 – Howard Stern, American radio host, actor, and author

1957 – John Lasseter, American animator, director, and producer

1958 – Christiane Amanpour, English-born Iranian-American journalist

1964 – Jeff Bezos, American computer scientist and businessman, founded Amazon.com

1970 – Raekwon, American rapper

1973 – Hande Yener, Turkish singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1987 – Naya Rivera, American actress and singer (d. 2020)

1984 - Taraneh Alidoosti , Iranian actress

1985 – Issa Rae, American actress, writer, director, producer and web series creator