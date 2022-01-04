Almanac - Tuesday 1/4/22

Today is Tuesday, the 4th of January, 2022

January 4 is the fourth day of the year

361 days remain until the end of the year

74 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:25:35 am

and the sun sets at 5:05:12 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 12:15:23 pm

The first high tide will be at 12:33 am at 5.30 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:15 am at 2.94 feet

The next high tide at 11:05 am at 6.96 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:14 pm at -1.52 feet

The Moon is currently 4.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 9th of January of 2022 at 10:11 am

Today is…

The eleventh of the Twelve Days of Christmas where one gives their true love eleven pipers piping

Dimpled Chad Day

Free Flower Basket Day

National Spaghetti Day

National Trivia Day

Pop Music Chart Day

Tom Thumb Day

World Hypnotism Day

Today is also…

Independence Day in Myanmar, celebrates the independence of Myanmar from the United Kingdom in 1948.

Colonial Martyrs Repression Day in Angola

Day of the Martyrs in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ogoni Day (Ogoni People in Niger)

Tokyo Dome Show: The annual Wrestle Kingdom event run by New Japan Pro-Wrestling

World Braille Day

On this day in history...

1853 – After having been kidnapped and sold into slavery in the American South, Solomon Northup regains his freedom; his memoir Twelve Years a Slave later becomes a national bestseller.

1896 – Utah is admitted as the 45th U.S. state.

1958 – Sputnik 1, the first artificial Earth satellite, launched by the Soviet Union in 1957, falls to Earth from orbit.

1972 – Rose Heilbron becomes the first female judge to sit at the Old Bailey in London, UK.

1975 – This date overflowed the 12-bit field that had been used in the Decsystem 10 operating systems. There were numerous problems and crashes related to this bug while an alternative format was developed.

1999 – Former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura is sworn in as governor of Minnesota, United States.

2004 – Spirit, a NASA Mars rover, lands successfully on Mars at 04:35 UTC.

2004 – Mikheil Saakashvili is elected President of Georgia following the November 2003 Rose Revolution.

2007 – The 110th United States Congress convenes, electing Nancy Pelosi as the first female Speaker of the House in U.S. history.

2010 – The Burj Khalifa, the current tallest building in the world, officially opens in Dubai.

...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...

1643 – Isaac Newton, English mathematician and physicist (d. 1727)

1785 – Jacob Grimm, German philologist and mythologist (d. 1863)

1809 – Louis Braille, French educator, invented Braille (d. 1852)

1838 – General Tom Thumb, American circus performer (d. 1883)

1874 – Josef Suk, Czech violinist and composer (d. 1935)

1883 – Max Eastman, American author and poet (d. 1969)

1896 – Everett Dirksen, American politician (d. 1969)

1900 – James Bond, American ornithologist and zoologist (d. 1989)

1920 – William Colby, American intelligence officer, 10th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1996)

1935 – Floyd Patterson, American boxer (d. 2006)

1942 – John McLaughlin, English guitarist and songwriter

1943 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, American historian and author

1946 – Arthur Conley, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1957 – Patty Loveless, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Michael Stipe, American singer-songwriter and producer

