Almanac - Monday 1/3/2022

Today is Monday, the 3rd of January of 2022,

January 3 is the third day of the year

362 days remain until the end of the year

The sun will rises in San Francisco at 7:25:32 am

and the sun sets tonight at 5:04:19 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:14:55 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:19 this morning at 3.04 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:13 at 7.23 feet

The next high tide will be at 5:26 pm at -1.76 feet

and the final high tide will be early tomorrow morning at 12:33 am at 5.30 feet

The Moon is 1% visible

Now a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We just had the New Moon over the weekend

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 9th of January of 2022 at 10:11 am

Today is…

The tenth of the Twelve Days of Christmas; You should be receiving from your true love Ten Lords-A-Leaping

Festival of Sleep Day

Humiliation Day

Memento Mori

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

National Drinking Straw Day

National Weigh-In Day

National Write to Congress Day

Women Rock! Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the 1966 Coup d'état in Burkina Faso

Ministry of Religious Affairs Day in Indonesia

Tamaseseri Festival at the Hakozaki Shrine in Fukuoka, Japan

On this day in history…

1861 – American Civil War: Delaware votes not to secede from the United States.

1870 – Construction work begins on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, United States.

1900 - Giuseppe Verdi's opera Aida makes U.S. debut.

1933 – Minnie D. Craig becomes the first woman elected as Speaker of the North Dakota House of Representatives, the first woman to hold a Speaker position anywhere in the United States.

1953 – Frances P. Bolton and her son, Oliver from Ohio, become the first mother and son to serve simultaneously in the U.S. Congress.

1956 – A fire damages the top part of the Eiffel Tower.

1957 – The Hamilton Watch Company introduces the first electric watch.

1959 – Alaska is admitted as the 49th U.S. state.

1977 – Apple Computer is incorporated.

1990 – United States invasion of Panama: Manuel Noriega, former leader of Panama, surrenders to American forces.

1993 – In Moscow, Russia, George H. W. Bush and Boris Yeltsin sign the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

106 BC – Cicero, Roman philosopher, lawyer, and politician (d. 43 BC)

1793 – Lucretia Mott, American activist (d. 1880)

1883 – Clement Attlee, English soldier, lawyer, and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1967)

1892 – J.R.R. Tolkien, English writer, poet, and philologist (d. 1973)

1894 – ZaSu Pitts, American actress (d. 1963)

1897 – Marion Davies, American actress and comedian (d. 1961)

1901 – Ngô Đình Diệm, Vietnamese lawyer and politician, 1st President of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 1963)

1905 – Anna May Wong, American actress (d. 1961)

1909 – Victor Borge, Danish-American pianist and conductor (d. 2000)

1917 – Roger Williams Straus, Jr., American journalist and publisher, co-founded Farrar, Straus and Giroux (d. 2004)

1919 – Herbie Nichols, American pianist and composer (d. 1963)

1929 – Sergio Leone, Italian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1943 – Van Dyke Parks, American singer-songwriter, musician, composer, author, and actor

1945 – Stephen Stills, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1946 – John Paul Jones, English bass player, songwriter, and producer

1950 – Victoria Principal, American actress and businesswoman

1956 – Mel Gibson, American-Australian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Kurt Vile, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1981 – Eli Manning, American football player

2003 – Greta Thunberg, Swedish environmental activist