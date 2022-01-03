Almanac - Monday 1/3/2022
Today is Monday, the 3rd of January of 2022,
January 3 is the third day of the year
362 days remain until the end of the year
The sun will rises in San Francisco at 7:25:32 am
and the sun sets tonight at 5:04:19 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 12:14:55 pm.
The first low tide was at 4:19 this morning at 3.04 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:13 at 7.23 feet
The next high tide will be at 5:26 pm at -1.76 feet
and the final high tide will be early tomorrow morning at 12:33 am at 5.30 feet
The Moon is 1% visible
Now a Waxing Gibbous Moon
We just had the New Moon over the weekend
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 9th of January of 2022 at 10:11 am
Today is…
The tenth of the Twelve Days of Christmas; You should be receiving from your true love Ten Lords-A-Leaping
National "Thank God It's Monday" Day
National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day
National Write to Congress Day
Today is also…
Anniversary of the 1966 Coup d'état in Burkina Faso
Ministry of Religious Affairs Day in Indonesia
Tamaseseri Festival at the Hakozaki Shrine in Fukuoka, Japan
On this day in history…
1861 – American Civil War: Delaware votes not to secede from the United States.
1870 – Construction work begins on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, United States.
1900 - Giuseppe Verdi's opera Aida makes U.S. debut.
1933 – Minnie D. Craig becomes the first woman elected as Speaker of the North Dakota House of Representatives, the first woman to hold a Speaker position anywhere in the United States.
1953 – Frances P. Bolton and her son, Oliver from Ohio, become the first mother and son to serve simultaneously in the U.S. Congress.
1956 – A fire damages the top part of the Eiffel Tower.
1957 – The Hamilton Watch Company introduces the first electric watch.
1959 – Alaska is admitted as the 49th U.S. state.
1977 – Apple Computer is incorporated.
1990 – United States invasion of Panama: Manuel Noriega, former leader of Panama, surrenders to American forces.
1993 – In Moscow, Russia, George H. W. Bush and Boris Yeltsin sign the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
106 BC – Cicero, Roman philosopher, lawyer, and politician (d. 43 BC)
1793 – Lucretia Mott, American activist (d. 1880)
1883 – Clement Attlee, English soldier, lawyer, and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1967)
1892 – J.R.R. Tolkien, English writer, poet, and philologist (d. 1973)
1894 – ZaSu Pitts, American actress (d. 1963)
1897 – Marion Davies, American actress and comedian (d. 1961)
1901 – Ngô Đình Diệm, Vietnamese lawyer and politician, 1st President of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 1963)
1905 – Anna May Wong, American actress (d. 1961)
1909 – Victor Borge, Danish-American pianist and conductor (d. 2000)
1917 – Roger Williams Straus, Jr., American journalist and publisher, co-founded Farrar, Straus and Giroux (d. 2004)
1919 – Herbie Nichols, American pianist and composer (d. 1963)
1929 – Sergio Leone, Italian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1989)
1943 – Van Dyke Parks, American singer-songwriter, musician, composer, author, and actor
1945 – Stephen Stills, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1946 – John Paul Jones, English bass player, songwriter, and producer
1950 – Victoria Principal, American actress and businesswoman
1956 – Mel Gibson, American-Australian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1980 – Kurt Vile, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1981 – Eli Manning, American football player
2003 – Greta Thunberg, Swedish environmental activist