Almanac - Tuesday 12/28/21

Today is Tuesday, the 28th of December, 2021

December 28 is the 362nd day of the year

Three days remain until the end of the year.

81 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:24:31 am

and sunset will be at 4:59:32 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:12:01 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:39 am at 5.91 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 12:28 pm at 1.06 feet

The next high tide at 6:30 pm at 4.04 feet

And the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 1.85 feet

The Moon: 34.4% visible

a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 2nd of January of 2022 at 10:33 am

Today is…

Call a Friend Day

Holy Innocents' Day

National Card Playing Day

National Chocolate Candy Day

National Download Day

National Short Film Day

Pledge of Allegiance Day

The fourth of the Twelve Days of Christmas in which one is supposed to receive from their true love four calling birds…

Today is also… King Taksin Memorial Day in Thailand

On this day in 1768 – King Taksin's coronation achieved through conquest as a king of Thailand and established Thonburi as a capital.

Proclamation Day (South Australia),

On this day in 1836 – South Australia and Adelaide are founded.

Republic Day in South Sudan

Today is also the third day of Kwanzaa

Today’s principle is Ujima, Collective Work and Responsibility ...

On this day in history…

1795 – Construction of Yonge Street, formerly recognized as the longest street in the world, begins in York, Upper Canada (present-day Toronto).

1832 – John C. Calhoun becomes the first Vice President of the United States to resign. He resigned after being elected Senator from South Carolina.

1846 – Iowa is admitted as the 29th U.S. state.

1895 – Wilhelm Röntgen publishes a paper detailing his discovery of a new type of radiation, which later will be known as x-rays.

1912 – The first municipally owned streetcars take to the streets in San Francisco.

1918 – Constance Markievicz, while detained in Holloway prison, becomes the first woman to be elected Member of Parliament (MP) to the British House of Commons.

1944 – Maurice Richard becomes the first player to score eight points in one game of NHL ice hockey.

1958 – "Greatest Game Ever Played": Baltimore Colts defeat the New York Giants in the first ever National Football League sudden death overtime game at New York's Yankee Stadium.

1967 – American businesswoman Muriel Siebert becomes the first woman to own a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.

1973 – The United States Endangered Species Act is signed into law

…And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1856 – Woodrow Wilson, American historian and politician, 28th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1924)

1902 – Mortimer J. Adler, American philosopher and author (d. 2001)

1913 – Lou Jacobi, Canadian-American actor (d. 2009)

1921 – Johnny Otis, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2012)

1922 – Stan Lee, American publisher, producer, and actor (d. 2018)

1932 – Manuel Puig, Argentinian author and playwright (d. 1990)

1934 – Maggie Smith, English actress

1936 – Lawrence Schiller, American journalist, director, and producer

1946 – Edgar Winter, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1948 – Ziggy Modeliste, American drummer

1950 – Alex Chilton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2010)

1954 – Gayle King, American television journalist

1954 – Denzel Washington, American actor, director, and producer

1955 – Stephen Frost, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1962 – Michel Petrucciani, French jazz pianist (d. 1999)

1969 – Linus Torvalds, Finnish-American computer programmer, developed Linux kernel

1973 – Seth Meyers, American actor, producer, screenwriter, and talk show host

1978 – John Legend, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor

1979 – Noomi Rapace, Swedish actress