Almanac - Monday 12/28/21
Today is Monday, the 27th of December, 2021
December 27 is the 361st day of the year
Four days remain until the end of the year.
82 days until spring begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:24:14 am
The sun sets this afternoon at 4:58:49 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 12:11:31 pm.
The first high tide was at 4:59 am at 5.54 feet
The first low tide will be at 11:28 am at 1.86 feet
The next high tide at 4:56 pm at 4.03 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 10:49 pm at 1.35 feet
The Moon is currently 45.5% visible
We are in the Third Quarter phase
The next phase will be the New Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 2nd of January of 2022 at 10:33 am
Today is…
Today is also…
Constitution Day in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (north)
Emergency Rescuer's Day in Russia
St. Stephen's Day in the Eastern Orthodox Church; a public holiday in Romania
The third of the Twelve Days of Christmas (Three French Hens)
On this day in history…
1927 – Kern and Hammerstein's musical play Show Boat, considered to be the first true American musical play, opens at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Broadway.
1935 – Regina Jonas is ordained as the first female rabbi in the history of Judaism.
1978 – Spain becomes a democracy after 40 years of fascist dictatorship.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…
1571 – Johannes Kepler, German mathematician, astronomer, and astrologer (d. 1630)
1822 – Louis Pasteur, French chemist and microbiologist (d. 1895)
1879 – Sydney Greenstreet, English-American actor (d. 1954)
1901 – Marlene Dietrich, German-American actress and singer (d. 1992)
1905 – Cliff Arquette, American actor and comedian (d. 1974)
1906 – Oscar Levant, American pianist, composer, and actor (d. 1972)
1941 – Mike Pinder, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player
1943 – Cokie Roberts, American journalist and author (d. 2019)
1944 – Mick Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (Foreigner)
1946 – Lenny Kaye, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer
1948 – Gérard Depardieu, French-Russian actor
1952 – David Knopfler, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1969 – Sarah Vowell, American author and journalist