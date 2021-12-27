Almanac - Monday 12/28/21

Today is Monday, the 27th of December, 2021

December 27 is the 361st day of the year

Four days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:24:14 am

The sun sets this afternoon at 4:58:49 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:11:31 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:59 am at 5.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:28 am at 1.86 feet

The next high tide at 4:56 pm at 4.03 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 10:49 pm at 1.35 feet

The Moon is currently 45.5% visible

We are in the Third Quarter phase

The next phase will be the New Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 2nd of January of 2022 at 10:33 am

Today is…

Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day

National Fruitcake Day

Visit the Zoo Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (north)

Emergency Rescuer's Day in Russia

St. Stephen's Day in the Eastern Orthodox Church; a public holiday in Romania

The third of the Twelve Days of Christmas (Three French Hens)

On this day in history…

1927 – Kern and Hammerstein's musical play Show Boat, considered to be the first true American musical play, opens at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Broadway.

1935 – Regina Jonas is ordained as the first female rabbi in the history of Judaism.

1978 – Spain becomes a democracy after 40 years of fascist dictatorship.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1571 – Johannes Kepler, German mathematician, astronomer, and astrologer (d. 1630)

1822 – Louis Pasteur, French chemist and microbiologist (d. 1895)

1879 – Sydney Greenstreet, English-American actor (d. 1954)

1901 – Marlene Dietrich, German-American actress and singer (d. 1992)

1905 – Cliff Arquette, American actor and comedian (d. 1974)

1906 – Oscar Levant, American pianist, composer, and actor (d. 1972)

1941 – Mike Pinder, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1943 – Cokie Roberts, American journalist and author (d. 2019)

1944 – Mick Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (Foreigner)

1946 – Lenny Kaye, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1948 – Gérard Depardieu, French-Russian actor

1952 – David Knopfler, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1969 – Sarah Vowell, American author and journalist