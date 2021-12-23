Almanac - Thursday 12/23/2021

Today is Thursday, the 23rd of December, 2021

December 23 is the 357th day of the year

eight days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22:45 am

and sunset will be at 4:56:13 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:09:29 pm.

The first high tide will be at 2:20 am at 4.78 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:59 am at 3.36 feet

The next high tide at 12:24 pm at 5.49 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:35 pm at -0.27 feet

The Moon is 83.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 26th of December of 2021 at 6:24 pm

Today is….

Festivus

HumanLight

National Pfeffernüsse Day

National Regifting Day

National Roots Day

Today is also…

Birthday of the Queen Silvia, an official flag flying day in Sweden

Children's Day in South Sudan and Sudan

Day of all level operational control structures servicemen in Ukraine

Kisan Diwas in Uttar Pradesh, India

Night of the Radishes in Oaxaca City, Mexico

Tibb's Eve in Newfoundland and Labrador

Tom Bawcock's Eve in Mousehole, Cornwall, England

Victory Day in Egypt

On this day in history….

583 – Maya queen Yohl Ik'nal is crowned ruler of Palenque.

1815 – The novel Emma by Jane Austen is first published.

1893 – The opera Hansel and Gretel by Engelbert Humperdinck is first performed.

1913 – The Federal Reserve Act is signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson, creating the Federal Reserve System.

1919 – Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act 1919 becomes law in the United Kingdom.

1947 – The transistor is first demonstrated at Bell Laboratories.

1954 – First successful kidney transplant is performed by J. Hartwell Harrison and Joseph Murray.

1986 – Voyager, piloted by Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, lands at Edwards Air Force Base in California becoming the first aircraft to fly non-stop around the world without aerial or ground refueling.

1805 – Joseph Smith, American religious leader, founder of the Latter Day Saint movement (d. 1844)

1900 – Otto Soglow, American cartoonist (d. 1975)

1918 – Helmut Schmidt, German soldier, economist, and politician, 5th Chancellor of Germany (d. 2015)

1926 – Robert Bly, American poet and essayist

1929 – Chet Baker, American jazz trumpet player, flugelhorn player, and singer (d. 1988)

1933 – Akihito, Japanese emperor

1935 – Esther Phillips, American R&B singer (d. 1984)

1940 – Jorma Kaukonen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Tim Hardin, American folk singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1980)

1943 – Harry Shearer, American actor, voice artist, and comedian

1949 – Adrian Belew, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – William Kristol, American journalist, publisher, and political activist/pundit

1958 – Victoria Williams, American singer-songwriter

1964 – Eddie Vedder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – Badi Assad, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Carla Bruni, Italian-French singer-songwriter and model

1970 – Karine Polwart, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist