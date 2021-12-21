Almanac - Tuesday 12/21/2021

Today is Tuesday, the 21st of December of 2021

December 21 is the 355th day of the year

10 days remain until the end of the year.

December Solstice (Winter Solstice) is THIS morning, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:59 am in San Francisco. In terms of daylight, this day is 5 hours, 14 minutes shorter than on June Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:21:50 am

and sunset will be at 4:55:06 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:08:28 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:04 am at 4.77 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:30 am at 3.40 feet

The next high tide at 11:03 am at 5.97 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:18 pm at -0.54 feet

The Moon is currently 95% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 26th of December of 2021 at 6:24 pm

Today is …

Anne and Samantha Day

Crossword Puzzle Day

Don't Make Your Bed Day

Forefathers' Day

Humbug Day

International Dalek Remembrance Day

National Coquito Day

National Flashlight Day

National French Fried Shrimp Day

National Hamburger Day

National Kiwi Fruit Day

National Look at the Bright Side Day

National Short Story Day

Phileas Fogg Win a Wager Day

Ribbon Candy Day

Short Girl Appreciation Day

The First Day of Winter

Yule

Today is also…

National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day

Armed Forces Day in The Philippines

Blue Christmas (some modern American liberal Protestant groups)

Dongzhi Festival in Asia

Sanghamitta Day in Theravada Buddhism

Ziemassvētki in ancient Latvia

Forefathers' Day in Plymouth, Massachusetts

São Tomé Day in São Tomé and Príncipe

The first day of Pancha Ganapati, celebrated until December 25 in the Saiva Siddhanta Church

On this day in history…

AD 69 – The Roman Senate declares Vespasian emperor of Rome, the last in the Year of the Four Emperors.

1844 – The Rochdale Society of Equitable Pioneers commences business at its cooperative in Rochdale, England, starting the Cooperative movement.

1879 – World premiere of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark.

1913 – Arthur Wynne's "word-cross", the first crossword puzzle, is published in the New York World.

1937 – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the world's first full-length animated feature, premieres at the Carthay Circle Theatre.

1965 – International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination is adopted.

1995 – The city of Bethlehem passes from Israeli to Palestinian control.

2020 – A great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn occurs, with the two planets separated in the sky by 0.1 degrees. This is the closest conjunction between the two planets since 1623.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

968 – Minamoto no Yorinobu, Japanese samurai (d. 1048)

1615 – Benedict Arnold, Rhode Island colonial governor (d. 1678)

1795 – Jack Russell, English priest, hunter, and dog breeder (d. 1883)

1804 – Benjamin Disraeli, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1881)

1892 – Rebecca West, English journalist and author (d. 1983)

1911 – Josh Gibson, American baseball player (d. 1947)

1915 – Werner von Trapp, Austrian-American singer (d. 2007)

1917 – Heinrich Böll, German novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1985)

1918 – Donald Regan, American colonel and politician, 11th White House Chief of Staff (d. 2003)

1918 – Kurt Waldheim, Austrian colonel, war criminal, and politician; 9th President of Austria (d. 2007)

1922 – Paul Winchell, American actor, voice artist, and ventriloquist (d. 2005)

1935 – Phil Donahue, American talk show host and producer

1937 – Jane Fonda, American actress and activist

1940 – Frank Zappa, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1993)

1942 – Hu Jintao, Chinese engineer and politician, 5th Paramount leader of China

1944 – Michael Tilson Thomas, American pianist, composer, and conductor

1947 – Paco de Lucía, Spanish guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2014)

1948 – Samuel L. Jackson, American actor and producer

1949 – Thomas Sankara, Burkinabé captain and politician, 5th President of Burkina Faso (d. 1987)

1953 – András Schiff, Hungarian-English pianist and conductor

1953 – Betty Wright, American singer-songwriter (d. 2020)

1977 – Emmanuel Macron, President of France