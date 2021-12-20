Almanac - Monday 12/20/21

Today is Monday, the 20th of December of 2021,

December 20 is the 354th day of the year

11 days remain until the end of the year.

December Solstice (Winter Solstice) is Tomorrow morning, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:59 am in San Francisco. In terms of daylight, this day is 5 hours, 14 minutes shorter than on June Solstice.

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:21:19 am

and sunset will be at 4:54:35 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:07:57 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:26 am at 4.78 feet

The first low tide will be at 4:52 am at 3.37 feet

The next high tide at 10:27 am at 6.10 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 5:43 pm at -0.57 feet

The Moon is 98.2% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous; we had a full moon this weekend

We’ll have a Quarter Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 26th of December of 2021 at 6:24 pm

Today is…

Cathode-Ray Tube Day

Dot Your I's Day

Games Day

Go Caroling Day

Mudd Day

National Sangria Day

Sacagawea Day

Today is also…

Abolition of Slavery Day, also known as Fête des Cafres in Réunion, French Guiana

Bo Aung Kyaw Day in Myanmar

Earliest date for Winter solstice's eve in Northern Hemisphere

Yaldā in Iran

International Human Solidarity Day

Macau Special Administrative Region Establishment Day

On this day in history…

1946 – The popular Christmas film It's a Wonderful Life is first released in New York City.

1955 – Cardiff is proclaimed the capital city of Wales, United Kingdom.

1967 – A Pennsylvania Railroad Budd Metroliner exceeds155 mph on their New York Division, also present-day Amtrak's Northeast Corridor.

1971 – The international aid organization Doctors Without Borders is founded by Bernard Kouchner and a group of journalists in Paris, France.

2007 – Elizabeth II becomes the oldest monarch of the United Kingdom, surpassing Queen Victoria, who lived for 81 years and 243 days

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1939 – Kim Weston, American soul singer

1946 – Uri Geller, Israeli-English magician and psychic

1948 – Alan Parsons, English keyboard player and producer

1948 – Mitsuko Uchida, Japanese pianist

1954 – Sandra Cisneros, American author and poet

1957 – Billy Bragg, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1983 – Jonah Hill, American actor, producer, and screenwriter