Almanac - Tuesday 12/14/2021

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of December, 2021

December 14 is the 348th day of the year

17 days remain until the end of the year.

7 days until winter begins

The sun rises at 7:17:42 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:08 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:04:55 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:51 am at 1.78 feet

and the next low tide will be at 2:17 pm at 0.48 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:18 am at 6.03 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:37 pm at 4.31 feet

The Moon is 81.9% visible

A Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Saturday the18th of December of 2021 at 8:36 pm

Today is…

Free Shipping Day

Monkey Day

National Bouillabaisse Day

Roast Chestnuts Day

Today is also…

Alabama Day

on this day in 1819 – Alabama becomes the 22nd U.S. state.

Forty-seven Ronin Remembrance Day in Sengaku-ji, Tokyo

Martyred Intellectuals Day in Bangladesh

On this day in history….

1780 – Founding Father Alexander Hamilton marries Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton at the Schuyler Mansion in Albany, New York.

1782 – The Montgolfier brothers first test fly an unmanned hot air balloon in France; it floats nearly 2 km (1.2 mi).

1902 – The Commercial Pacific Cable Company lays the first Pacific telegraph cable, from San Francisco to Honolulu.

1903 – The Wright brothers make their first attempt to fly with the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

1918 – The 1918 United Kingdom general election occurs, the first where women were permitted to vote.

1940 – Plutonium (specifically Pu-238) is first isolated at Berkeley, California.

1948 – Thomas T. Goldsmith Jr. and Estle Ray Mann are granted a patent for their cathode-ray tube amusement device, the earliest known interactive electronic game.

1985 – Wilma Mankiller takes office as the first woman elected to serve as Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

2012 – Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting: Twenty-eight people, including the gunman, are killed in Sandy Hook, Connecticut.

2017 – The Walt Disney Company announces that it would acquire 21st Century Fox, including the 20th Century Fox movie studio, for $52.4 billion.

2020 – A total solar eclipse is visible from parts of the South Pacific Ocean, southern South America, and the South Atlantic Ocean.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share Birthday Cake with…

1503 – Nostradamus, French astrologer and reputed seer (d. 1566)

1852 – Daniel De Leon, Curaçaoan-American journalist and politician (d. 1914)

1896 – Jimmy Doolittle, American general and pilot, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1993)

1897 – Margaret Chase Smith, American educator and politician (d. 1995)

1908 – Morey Amsterdam, American actor, singer, and screenwriter (d. 1996)

1911 – Spike Jones, American singer and bandleader (d. 1965)

1917 – June Taylor, American dancer and choreographer (d. 2004)

1918 – James T. Aubrey, American broadcaster (d. 1994)

1918 – B. K. S. Iyengar, Indian yoga instructor and author, founded Iyengar Yoga (d. 2014)

1920 – Clark Terry, American trumpet player, composer, and educator (d. 2015)

1922 – Don Hewitt, American journalist and producer, created 60 Minutes (d. 2009)

1924 – Raj Kapoor, Indian actor, director, and producer (d. 1988)

1946 – Patty Duke, American actress (d. 2016)

1947 – Christopher Parkening, American guitarist and educator

1947 – Dilma Rousseff, Brazilian economist and politician, 36th President of Brazil

1948 – Lester Bangs, American journalist and author (d. 1982)

1960 – James Comey, 7th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

1965 – Ted Raimi, American actor, director, and screenwriter