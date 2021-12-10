© 2021 KALW
Morning Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday 12/10/2021

Published December 10, 2021 at 5:36 AM PST
Variety of books on display here at Stockport library.

Today is Friday, the 10th of December, 2021

December 10 is the 344th day of the year

21 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until Winter Solstice.

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:14:46 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:10 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:02:58 pm.

The first high tide will be at 4:30 am at 5.37 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:17 am at 2.68 feet

The next high tide at 3:25 pm at 4.84 feet

and the next low tide at 10:13 pm at 0.26 feet

The Moon is currently 45% visible

It’s still a Waxing Crescent

It will be The First Quarter Moon today at 5:36 pm

Today is…

Dewey Decimal System Day

Festival for the Souls of Dead Whales

National Lager Day

National Salesperson's Day

Official Lost and Found Day

There’s a computer known as the "DEC 10", also known as PDP-10.

There’s a collection of short stories by George Saunders, called Tenth of December: Stories.

Today is also….

Alfred Nobel Day or Nobeldagen in Sweden

1901 – The first Nobel Prize ceremony is held in Stockholm on the fifth anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

Constitution Day in Thailand

1932Thailand becomes a constitutional monarchy.

Human Rights Day

1948The Human Rights Convention is signed by the United Nations.

on this day in history…

1768 – The first edition of the Encyclopædia Britannica is published.

1799 – France adopts the metre as its official unit of length.

1817Mississippi becomes the 20th U.S. state.

1896Alfred Jarry's Ubu Roi premieres in Paris. A riot breaks out at the end of the performance.

1902 – The opening of the reservoir of the Aswan Dam in Egypt.

1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the mediation of the Russo-Japanese War, becoming the first American to win a Nobel Prize in any field.

1907 – The worst night of the Brown Dog riots in London, when 1,000 medical students, protesting against the existence of a memorial for animals that have been vivisected, clash with 400 police officers.

1909Selma Lagerlöf becomes the first female writer to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

1936 – the King of England Edward VIII signs the Instrument of Abdication.

1963Zanzibar gains independence from the United Kingdom as a constitutional monarchy, under Sultan Jamshid bin Abdullah.

1983Democracy is restored in Argentina with the inauguration of President Raúl Alfonsín.

1984United Nations General Assembly recognizes the Convention against Torture.

1996 – The new Constitution of South Africa is promulgated by Nelson Mandela.

1999Helen Clark is sworn in as Prime Minister of New Zealand, the second woman to hold the post and the first following an election.

2017ISIL is defeated in Iraq.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1815Ada Lovelace, English mathematician and computer scientist (d. 1852)

1822César Franck, Belgian organist and composer (d. 1890)

1830Emily Dickinson, American poet (d. 1886)

1908Olivier Messiaen, French composer and ornithologist (d. 1992)

1911Chet Huntley, American journalist (d. 1974)

1913 – Morton Gould, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1996)

1914Dorothy Lamour, American actress and singer (d. 1996)

1924 – Michael Manley, Jamaican pilot and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Jamaica (d. 1997)

1925Carolyn Kizer, American poet and academic (d. 2014)

1926Guitar Slim, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1952 – Susan Dey, American actress

1956Rod Blagojevich, American lawyer and politician, 40th Governor of Illinois

1960Kenneth Branagh, Northern Ireland-born English actor director, producer, and screenwriter

1985 – Raven-Symoné, American actress, singer, and dancer

