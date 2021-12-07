Almanac - Tuesday 12/7/2021

Today is Tuesday, the 7th of December of 2021

December 7 is the 341st day of the year

24 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:21 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:48 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:01:34 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:43 am at 5.2 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:22 am at 3.15 feet

The next high tide at 12:09 pm at 6.61 feet.

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:22 pm at -1/26 feet.

The Moon is 14.9% visible

a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 10th of December of 2021 at 5:36 pm

Today is….

International Civil Aviation Day

Letter Writing Day

National Cotton Candy Day

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

World Trick Shot Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Flag Day in India

Eve of the Immaculate Conception

Day of the Little Candles, begins after sunset in Colombia

Flag Base Day in Scientology

Spitak Remembrance Day in Armenia

On this day in history…

1787 – Delaware becomes the first state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1842 – First concert of the New York Philharmonic, founded by Ureli Corelli Hill.

1930 – W1XAV in Boston, Massachusetts telecasts video from the CBS radio orchestra program, The Fox Trappers. The telecast also includes the first television advertisement in the United States, for I.J. Fox Furriers, which also sponsored the radio show.

1941 – World War II: Attack on Pearl Harbor: The Imperial Japanese Navy carries out a surprise attack on the United States Pacific Fleet and its defending Army and Marine air forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (For Japan's near-simultaneous attacks on Eastern Hemisphere targets, see December 8.)

1963 – Instant replay makes its debut during the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

1972 – Apollo 17, the last Apollo moon mission, is launched.The crew takes the photograph known as The Blue Marble as they leave the Earth.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.

521 – Columba, Irish missionary, monk, and saint (d. 597)

1873 – Willa Cather, American novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1947)

1910 – Louis Prima, American singer-songwriter,

1923 – Ted Knight, American actor and comedian (d. 1986)

1924 – Mário Soares, Portuguese historian, lawyer, and politician, 17th President of Portugal (d. 2017)

1928 – Noam Chomsky, American linguist and philosopher

1932 – Ellen Burstyn, American actress

1942 – Harry Chapin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1949 – Tom Waits, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1956 – Larry Bird, American basketball player and coach

1979 – Sara Bareilles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress