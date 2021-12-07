Almanac - Tuesday 12/7/2021
Today is Tuesday, the 7th of December of 2021
December 7 is the 341st day of the year
24 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:21 am
and sunset will be at 4:50:48 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:01:34 pm.
The first high tide will be at 1:43 am at 5.2 feet
The first low tide will be at 6:22 am at 3.15 feet
The next high tide at 12:09 pm at 6.61 feet.
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:22 pm at -1/26 feet.
The Moon is 14.9% visible
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 10th of December of 2021 at 5:36 pm
Today is….
International Civil Aviation Day
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Today is also…
Armed Forces Flag Day in India
Eve of the Immaculate Conception
Day of the Little Candles, begins after sunset in Colombia
Spitak Remembrance Day in Armenia
On this day in history…
1787 – Delaware becomes the first state to ratify the United States Constitution.
1842 – First concert of the New York Philharmonic, founded by Ureli Corelli Hill.
1930 – W1XAV in Boston, Massachusetts telecasts video from the CBS radio orchestra program, The Fox Trappers. The telecast also includes the first television advertisement in the United States, for I.J. Fox Furriers, which also sponsored the radio show.
1941 – World War II: Attack on Pearl Harbor: The Imperial Japanese Navy carries out a surprise attack on the United States Pacific Fleet and its defending Army and Marine air forces at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (For Japan's near-simultaneous attacks on Eastern Hemisphere targets, see December 8.)
1963 – Instant replay makes its debut during the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.
1972 – Apollo 17, the last Apollo moon mission, is launched.The crew takes the photograph known as The Blue Marble as they leave the Earth.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.
521 – Columba, Irish missionary, monk, and saint (d. 597)
1873 – Willa Cather, American novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1947)
1910 – Louis Prima, American singer-songwriter,
1923 – Ted Knight, American actor and comedian (d. 1986)
1924 – Mário Soares, Portuguese historian, lawyer, and politician, 17th President of Portugal (d. 2017)
1928 – Noam Chomsky, American linguist and philosopher
1932 – Ellen Burstyn, American actress
1942 – Harry Chapin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)
1949 – Tom Waits, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1956 – Larry Bird, American basketball player and coach
1979 – Sara Bareilles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress