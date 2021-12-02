Almanac - Thursday 12/2/2021

Today is Thursday, 2nd of December of 2021

The date is 12/02/2021. It's a palindrome,

and if I'm not mistaken, there will not be another palindromic date in this century.

The next one may be October 12, 2101... 10/12/2101.

Thank you listener James for figuring this out for us!

December 2 is the 336th day of the year

29 days remain until the end of the year.

19 days until winter begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:07:56 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:54 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 42 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 11:59:25 am.

The first low tide was at 2:04 am at 1.87 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:19 am at 6.78 feet

The next low tide at 3:14 pm at -0.85 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:56 pm at 4.97 feet

The Moon is currently 4.8 % visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon.

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow on Friday the 3rd of December of 2021 at 11:43 pm and a Total Solar Eclipse

Today is…

Business of Popping Corn Day

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

National Fritters Day

National Mutt Day

Play Basketball Day

Safety Razor Day

Special Education Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Cuba

Lao National Day

National Day in the United Arab Emirates

On this day in history…..

1763 – Dedication of the Touro Synagogue, in Newport, Rhode Island, the first synagogue in what will become the United States.

1766 – Swedish parliament approves the Swedish Freedom of the Press Act and implements it as a ground law, thus being first in the world with freedom of speech.

1823 – Monroe Doctrine: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President James Monroe proclaims American neutrality in future European conflicts, and warns European powers not to interfere in the Americas.

1845 – Manifest destiny: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President James K. Polk proposes that the United States should aggressively expand into the West.

1865 – Alabama ratifies the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed by North Carolina, then Georgia; U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks.

1908 – Puyi becomes Emperor of China at the age of two.

1949 – Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others is adopted.

1954 – Cold War: The United States Senate votes 65 to 22 to censure Joseph McCarthy for "conduct that tends to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute".

1954 – The Sino-American Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Taiwan, is signed in Washington, D.C.

1956 – The Granma reaches the shores of Cuba's Oriente Province. Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and 80 other members of the 26th of July Movement disembark to initiate the Cuban Revolution.

1962 – Vietnam War: After a trip to Vietnam at the request of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield becomes the first American official to comment adversely on the war's progress.

1970 – The United States Environmental Protection Agency begins operations.

1971 – Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, Sharjah, Dubai, and Umm al-Quwain form the United Arab Emirates.

1982 – At the University of Utah, Barney Clark becomes the first person to receive a permanent artificial heart.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto is sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first woman to head the government of an Islam-dominated state.

1999 – The United Kingdom devolves political power in Northern Ireland to the Northern Ireland Executive following the Good Friday Agreement.

2001 – Enron files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2016 – Thirty-six people die in a fire at a converted Oakland, California, warehouse serving as an artist collective.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1863 – Charles Edward Ringling, American businessman, co-founded the Ringling Brothers Circus (d. 1926)

1923 – Maria Callas, American-Greek soprano and actress (d. 1977)

1924 – Alexander Haig, American general and politician, 59th United States Secretary of State (d. 2010)

1925 – Julie Harris, American actress (d. 2013)

1929 – Leon Litwack, American historian and author

1931 – Wynton Kelly, American pianist and composer (d. 1971)

1931 – Edwin Meese, American colonel, lawyer, and politician, 75th United States Attorney General

1939 – Harry Reid, American lawyer and politician, 25th Lieutenant Governor of Nevada

1946 – David Macaulay, English-American author and illustrator

1946 – Gianni Versace, Italian fashion designer, founded Versace (d. 1997)

1948 – T. Coraghessan Boyle, American novelist and short story writer

1948 – Patricia Hewitt, Australian-English educator and politician, English Secretary of State for Health

1963 – Ann Patchett, American author

1968 – Lucy Liu, American actress and producer

1973 – Monica Seles, Serbian-American tennis player

1978 – Nelly Furtado, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress