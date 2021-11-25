© 2021 KALW
Morning Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday 11/25/2021

Published November 25, 2021 at 6:14 AM PST
Today is Thursday, the 25th of November, 2021

November 25 is the 329th day of the year

36 days remain until the end of the year.

26 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:01:08 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:30 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 11:56:49 am.

The first high tide was at 3:55 am at 4.60 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:33 am at 3.62 feet

The Moon is currently 69 percent visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 27th of November of 2021 at 4:28 am

Today is…

Blasé Day

Day of the Covenant

Family Health History Day

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

National Day of Mourning

National Parfait Day

Shopping Reminder Day

Thanksgiving Day

Turkey-Free Thanksgiving

Unthanksgiving Day

Today is also…

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Suriname from the Netherlands in 1975.

National Day in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Teachers' Day in Indonesia

Vajiravudh Memorial Day in Thailand

On this day in history…

1487Elizabeth of York is crowned Queen of England

1874 – The United States Greenback Party is established as a political party consisting primarily of farmers affected by the Panic of 1873.

1915Albert Einstein presents the field equations of general relativity to the Prussian Academy of Sciences.

1947Red Scare: The "Hollywood Ten" are blacklisted by Hollywood movie studios.

1952Agatha Christie's murder-mystery play The Mousetrap opens at the Ambassadors Theatre in London. It will become the longest continuously-running play in history.

1963 – President John F. Kennedy is buried at Arlington National Cemetery

1984 – Thirty-six top musicians gather in a Notting Hill studio and record Band Aid's "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in order to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia.

1986Iran–Contra affair: U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese announces that profits from covert weapons sales to Iran were illegally diverted to the anti-communist Contra rebels in Nicaragua.

1992 – The Federal Assembly of Czechoslovakia votes to split the country into the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with effect from January 1, 1993.

1999 – A five-year-old Cuban boy, Elian Gonzalez, is rescued by fishermen while floating in an inner tube off the Florida coast.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1835Andrew Carnegie, Scottish-American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1919)

1844Karl Benz, German engineer and businessman, founded Mercedes-Benz (d. 1929)

1895Wilhelm Kempff, German pianist and composer (d. 1991)

1895 – Anastas Mikoyan, Soviet politician, Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union (d. 1978)

1900 – Helen Gahagan Douglas, American actress and politician (d. 1980)

1909P. D. Eastman, American author and illustrator (d. 1986)

1914Joe DiMaggio, American baseball player and coach (d. 1999)

1915Augusto Pinochet, Chilean general and politician, 30th President of Chile (d. 2006)

1920Ricardo Montalbán, Mexican-American actor, singer, and director (d. 2009)

1924Paul Desmond, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1977)

1926Poul Anderson, American author (d. 2001)

1931Nat Adderley, American cornet and trumpet player (d. 2000)

1933Kathryn Crosby, American actress and singer

1940 – Percy Sledge, American singer (d. 2015)

1947 – John Larroquette, American actor

1951 – Bill Morrissey, American singer-songwriter (d. 2011)

1960Amy Grant, American singer-songwriter

1960 – John F. Kennedy Jr., American lawyer, journalist, and publisher (d. 1999)

