Almanac - Monday 11/22/2021
Today is Monday, the 22nd of November, 2021
November 22 is the 326th day of the year
39 days remain until the end of the year.
29 days until Winter Solstice.
In ancient astrology, it is the cusp day between Scorpio and Sagittarius.
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:58:04 am
and sunset will be at 4:53:43 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 55 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 11:55:53 am.
The first high tide will be at 1:23 am at 4.63 feet
The first low tide will be at 5:46 am at 3.42 feet
The next high tide at 11:21 am.
and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 6:38 pm at minus zero point two-six feet.
The Moon is currently 91.3 % visible
A Waning Gibbous moon
The Last Quarter Moon will be in 5 days on Saturday the 27th of November of 2021 at 4:28 am
Today is…
Go For a Ride Day
Humane Society Anniversary Day
National Cranberry Relish Day
National Housing Day in Canada
National Stop the Violence Day
Start Your Own Country Day
Today is also…
Arbour Day at British Virgin Islands
Day of Justice in Azerbaijan
Day of the Albanian Alphabet
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Lebanon from France in 1943.
Teacher's Day in Costa Rica
On this day in history…
1837 – Canadian journalist and politician William Lyon Mackenzie calls for a rebellion against the United Kingdom in his essay "To the People of Upper Canada", published in his newspaper The Constitution.
1943 – Lebanon gains independence from France.
1963 – U.S. President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Governor John Connally is seriously wounded by Lee Harvey Oswald, who also kills Dallas Police officer J. D. Tippit after fleeing the scene. U.S Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as the 36th President of the United States afterwards.
1967 – UN Security Council Resolution 242 is adopted, establishing a set of the principles aimed at guiding negotiations for an Arab–Israeli peace settlement.
1975 – Juan Carlos is declared King of Spain following the death of Francisco Franco.
1995 – Toy Story is released as the first feature-length film created completely using computer-generated imagery.
2004 – The Orange Revolution begins in Ukraine, resulting from the presidential elections.
2005 – Angela Merkel becomes the first female Chancellor of Germany.
2012 – Ceasefire begins between Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Israel after eight days of violence and 150 deaths.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1744 – Abigail Adams, American wife of John Adams, 2nd First Lady of the United States (d. 1818)
1819 – George Eliot, English novelist and poet (d. 1880)
1820 – Katherine Plunket, Irish supercentenarian (d. 1932)
1859 – Cecil Sharp, English folk song scholar (d. 1924)
1868 – John Nance Garner, American lawyer and politician, 32nd Vice President of the United States (d. 1967)
1869 – André Gide, French novelist, essayist, and dramatist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1951)
1890 – Charles de Gaulle, French general and politician, 18th President of France (d. 1970)
1891 – Edward Bernays, Austrian-American publicist (d. 1995)
1893 – Lazar Kaganovich, Soviet politician (d. 1991)
1898 – Wiley Post, American pilot (d. 1935)
1899 – Hoagy Carmichael, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 1981)
1904 – Miguel Covarrubias, Mexican painter and illustrator (d. 1957)
1912 – Doris Duke, American art collector and philanthropist (d. 1993)
1913 – Benjamin Britten, English pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1976)
1924 – Geraldine Page, American actress and singer (d. 1987)
1925 – Gunther Schuller, American horn player, composer, and conductor (d. 2015)
1940 – Terry Gilliam, American-English actor, director, animator, and screenwriter
1941 – Jesse Colin Young, American singer-songwriter and bass player
1943 – Billie Jean King, American tennis player and sportscaster
1943 – William Kotzwinkle, American novelist and screenwriter
1950 – Steven Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor
1950 – Tina Weymouth, American singer-songwriter and bass player
1951 – Kent Nagano, American conductor, director, and manager
1958 – Jamie Lee Curtis, American actress
1961 – Mariel Hemingway, American actress
1967 – Mark Ruffalo, American actor and activist
1969 – Marjane Satrapi, Iranian author and illustrator
1984 – Scarlett Johansson, American actress
1986 – Oscar Pistorius, South African sprinter