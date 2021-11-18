Almanac - Thursday 11/18/2021
Today is Thursday, the 18th of November of 2021,
November 18 is the 322nd day of the year
43 days remain until the end of the year.
33 days until Winter Solstice
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:53:53 am
and sunset will be at 4:55:47 pm.
We will have 10 hours of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 11:54:50 am.
The first low tide will be at 3:23 am at 2.23 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:25 am at 6.11 feet
The next low tide at 4:21 pm at -0.17 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:07 pm at 4.73 feet
The Moon is 99.4% visible
A Waxing Gibbous
It will be a 100% Full Moon tomorrow early Friday Morning the 19th of November of 2021 at 12:58 am
There will also be a Partial Lunar Eclipse
The longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years will occur early Friday morning.
For U.S. viewers, the peak of the eclipse,
when the moon is the most covered by Earth's shadow,
will be at 1:03 a.m. Pacific Time.
Today is…
Apple Cider Day
Great American Smokeout
Also known as Lung Cancer Awareness Day
International Guinness World Records Day
Married to a Scorpio Support Day
Mickey Mouse Day
National Princess Day
National Rural Health Day
National Vichyssoise Day
Nouveau Beaujolais Day
Occult Day
Push-button Phone Day
Social Enterprise Day
Use Less Stuff Day
William Tell Day
World Pancreatic Cancer Day
World Philosophy Day
Today is also…
Day of Army and Victory in Haiti
Independence Day in Morocco,
celebrates the independence of Morocco from France and Spain in 1956.
National Day in Oman
Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia
celebrates the independence of Latvia from Russia in 1918.
Remembrance Day of the Sacrifice of Vukovar in 1991 in Croatia
On this day in history…
1626 – The new St Peter's Basilica is consecrated.
1872 – Susan B. Anthony and 14 other women are arrested for voting illegally in the United States presidential election of 1872.
1883 – American and Canadian railroads institute five standard continental time zones, ending the confusion of thousands of local times.
1910 – In their campaign for women's voting rights, hundreds of suffragettes march to the British Parliament in London. Several are beaten by police, newspaper attention embarrasses the authorities, and the march is dubbed Black Friday
1928 – Release of the animated short Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon, directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, featuring the third appearances of cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. This is considered by the Disney corporation to be Mickey's birthday.
1961 – United States President John F. Kennedy sends 18,000 military advisors to South Vietnam.
1963 – The first push-button telephone goes into service.
1978 – In Jonestown, Guyana,
Jim Jones led his Peoples Temple to a mass murder–suicide that claimed 918 lives in all,
909 of them in Jonestown itself, including over 270 children.
Congressman Leo Ryan is murdered by members of the Peoples Temple hours earlier.
1988 – War on Drugs: U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs a bill into law
allowing the death penalty for drug traffickers.
1993 – In the United States, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)
is approved by the House of Representatives.
1993 – In South Africa, 21 political parties approve a new constitution,
expanding voting rights and ending white minority rule.
2003 – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rules 4–3
in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health
that the state's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional
and gives the state legislature 180 days to change the law
making Massachusetts the first state in the United States
to grant marriage rights to same-sex couples.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1787 – Louis Daguerre, French physicist and photographer,
developed the daguerreotype (d. 1851)
1836 – W. S. Gilbert, English playwright, poet, and illustrator (d. 1911)
1860 – Ignacy Jan Paderewski, Polish pianist, composer, and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland (d. 1941)
1861 – Dorothy Dix, American journalist and author (d. 1951)
1882 – Wyndham Lewis, English painter and critic (d. 1957)
1899 – Eugene Ormandy, Hungarian-American violinist and conductor (d. 1985)
1899 – Howard Thurman, American author, philosopher and civil rights activist (d. 1981)
1901 – George Gallup, American statistician and academic (d. 1984)
1907 – Compay Segundo, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)
1908 – Imogene Coca, American actress, comedian, and singer (d. 2001)
1909 – Johnny Mercer, American singer-songwriter and producer,
co-founded Capitol Records (d. 1976)
1917 – Pedro Infante, Mexican actor and singer (d. 1957)
1923 – Alan Shepard, American admiral, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1998)
1927 – Hank Ballard, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 2003)
1928 – Sheila Jordan, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1939 – Margaret Atwood, Canadian novelist, poet, and critic
1940 – James Welch, American novelist and poet (d. 2003)
1945 – Wilma Mankiller, American tribal chief (d. 2010)
1946 – Alan Dean Foster, American author
1950 – Graham Parker, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1960 – Elizabeth Perkins, American actress
1968 – Owen Wilson, American actor, producer, comedian and screenwriter
1970 – Megyn Kelly, American lawyer and journalist
1974 – Chloë Sevigny, American actress and fashion designer
1981 – Nasim Pedrad, Iranian-American actress