Almanac - Tuesday 11/16/2021
Today is Tuesday, the 16th of November, 2021
November 16 is the 320th day of the year
45 days remain until the end of the year.
35 days until winter begins
The sun rises at 6:51:46 am
and sunset will be at 4:57:01 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 5 minutes of daylight today.
The solar transit will be at 11:54:23 am.
The first low tide will be at 2:12 am at 1.37 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:34 am at 6.04 feet
The next low tide at 3:13 pm at 0.36 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:29 pm at 4.72 feet
The Moon is currently 92.8% visible
Waxing Gibbous
We’ll have the Full Moon in 3 days on Friday 19th of November of 2021 at 12:58 am
The November Moon is called the Full Beaver Moon
This was the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated into their lodges
It’s also called the…
Deer Rutting Moon Digging/Scratching Moon Freezing Moon Frost Moon Whitefish Moon
There will also be a Partial Lunar Eclipse with the Full Moon on Friday
Today is…
Have a Party With Your Bear Day
International Day for Tolerance
National Button Day
National Check Your Wipers Day
National Entrepreneurs' Day
National Fast Food Day
Today is also…
Day of Declaration of Sovereignty in Estonia
Volkstrauertag in Germany
Icelandic Language Day or Dagur íslenskrar tungu in Iceland
Statia Day in Sint Eustatius in former Netherlands colonies of the Caribbean
On this day in history…
1849 – A Russian court sentences writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky to death for anti-government activities linked to a radical intellectual group; his sentence is later commuted to hard labor.
1855 – David Livingstone becomes the first European to see the Victoria Falls in what is now Zambia-Zimbabwe.
1871 – The National Rifle Association receives its charter from New York State.
1904 – English engineer John Ambrose Fleming receives a patent for the thermionic valve (vacuum tube).
1914 – The Federal Reserve Bank of the United States officially opens.
1920 – Qantas, Australia's national airline, is founded as Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Limited.
1933 – The United States and the Soviet Union establish formal diplomatic relations.
1938 – LSD is first synthesized by Albert Hofmann from ergotamine at the Sandoz Laboratories in Basel.
1945 – UNESCO is founded.
1973 – Skylab program: NASA launches Skylab 4 with a crew of three astronauts from Cape Canaveral, Florida for an 84-day mission.
1973 – U.S. President Richard Nixon signs the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act into law, authorizing the construction of the Alaska Pipeline.
1974 – The Arecibo message is broadcast from Puerto Rico.
1988 – In the first open election in more than a decade, voters in Pakistan elect populist candidate Benazir Bhutto to be Prime Minister of Pakistan.
1990 – Pop group Milli Vanilli are stripped of their Grammy Award because the duo did not sing at all on the Girl You Know It's True album. Session musicians had provided all the vocals.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1873 – W. C. Handy, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1958)
1895 – Paul Hindemith, German violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1963)
1907 – Burgess Meredith, American actor, singer, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1997)
1916 – Daws Butler, American voice actor and singer (d. 1988)
1922 – José Saramago, Portuguese novelist (d. 2010)
1930 – Chinua Achebe, Nigerian novelist, poet, and critic (d. 2013)
1953 – Griff Rhys Jones, Welsh comedian, actor, and author
1964 – Diana Krall, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist
1967 – Lisa Bonet, American actress and director
1977 – Oksana Baiul, Ukrainian-American figure skater
1977 – Maggie Gyllenhaal, American actress and singer