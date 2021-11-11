Almanac - Thursday 11/11/21
Today is Thursday, the 11th of November of 2021,
November 11 is the 315th day of the year
50 days remain until the end of the year.
40 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:46:26 am
and sunset will be at 5:00:38 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 11:53:32 am.
the first high tide will be at 5:15am at 5.15 feet
The first low tide will be at 10:39 am at 3.06 feet
The next high tide at 3:48 pm at 5.22 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:57 pm at -0.03 feet
The Moon is currently 50.3% visible
It’s the First Quarter Moon
Full Moon in 8 days on Friday 19th of November of 2021 at 12:58 am
We’ll also have Partial Lunar Eclipse today at…
Today is…
1918 – World War I: Germany signs an armistice agreement with the Allies in a railroad car in the forest of Compiègne, France.
End of World War I-related observances :
Veterans Day, called Armistice Day until 1954, when it was rededicated to honor American military (Army, Navy, Marine, and Air Force) veterans in the United States
Remembrance Day in United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, including Australia and Canada
Opening of carnival ("Karneval"/"Fasching"), on 11-11, at 11:11 in Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries
Armistice Day in New Zealand, France, Belgium and Serbia
National Independence Day in Poland,
commemorates the anniversary of Poland's assumption of independent statehood in 1918
11,11,11 is the name of not one but two different movies…
“Eleven, slash, Eleven, slash, Eleven” is the name of the 2011 mockumentary directed by Keith Allan
"Eleven, dash, Eleven, dash, Eleven” is a horror flick directed by Darren Lynn Bousman,
Today is…
Air Day
Death/Duty Day
National Metal Day
National Sundae Day
Origami Day
Pocky Day
Singles' Day
Veterans Day
World Quality Day
World Usability Day
Today is also…
Birthday of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck in Bhutan
Children's Day in Croatia
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Angola from Portugal in 1975.
Independence of Cartagena in Colombia
Lāčplēsis Day, celebrates the victory over the Bermontians at the Battle of Riga in 1919. in Latvia
National Education Day in India
Republic Day in The Maldives
Singles' Day in China
St. Martin's Day in Sint Maarten, Kingdom of the Netherlands
Women's Day in Belgium
Pepero Day in South Korea
On this day in history….
1675 – Gottfried Leibniz demonstrates integral calculus for the first time to find the area under the graph of y = ƒ(x).
1750 – The F.H.C. Society, also known as the Flat Hat Club, is formed at Raleigh Tavern, Williamsburg, Virginia. It is the first college fraternity.
1889 – The State of Washington is admitted as the 42nd state of the United States..
1921 – The Tomb of the Unknowns is dedicated by US President Warren G. Harding at Arlington National Cemetery.
1926 – The United States Numbered Highway System is established.
1930 – Patent number US1781541 is awarded to Albert Einstein and Leó Szilárd for their invention, the Einstein refrigerator.
1992 – The General Synod of the Church of England votes to allow women to become priests.
1993 – A sculpture honoring women who served in the Vietnam War is dedicated at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake with…
1821 – Fyodor Dostoevsky, Russian novelist, short story writer, essayist, and philosopher (d. 1881)
1868 – Édouard Vuillard, French painter and academic (d. 1940)
1885 – George S. Patton, American general (d. 1945)
1899 – Pat O'Brien, American actor (d. 1983)
1904 – Alger Hiss, American lawyer and convicted spy (d. 1996)
1909 – Robert Ryan, American actor (d. 1973)
1922 – Kurt Vonnegut, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2007)
1925 – Jonathan Winters, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2013)
1927 – Mose Allison, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2016)
1928 – Carlos Fuentes, Mexican novelist and essayist (d. 2012)
1939 – Denise Alexander, American actress
1940 – Barbara Boxer, American journalist and politician
1945 – Daniel Ortega, Nicaraguan politician, President of Nicaragua
1953 – Marshall Crenshaw, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1953 – Andy Partridge, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer
1954 – Mary Gaitskill, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer.
1955 – Dave Alvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1960 – Stanley Tucci, American actor and director
1962 – Demi Moore, American actress, director, and producer
1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor and producer
1986 – Jon Batiste, American singer and pianist