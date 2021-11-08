Almanac - November 8, 2021
Today is Monday, the 8th of November of 2021,
November 8 is the 312th day of the year
53 days remain until the end of the year.
43 days until Winter Solstice
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:43:14 am
and sunset will be at 5:03:09 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 11:53:11 am.
the first high tide will be at 1:54 am at 5.02 feet
The first low tide will be at 6:31 am at 3.12 feet
The next high tide at 12:25 pm at 6.66 feet.
The final low tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:40 pm at -1.04 feet
The Moon is 18.5% visible
a Waxing Crescent
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 11th of November of 2021 at 4:46 am
8th of November is the title of a song for the band Big & Rich
Today is…
Abet and Aid Punsters Day
Cook Something Bold Day
Intersex Day of Solidarity
National Ample Time Day
National Cappuccino Day
National Dunce Day
National Harvey Wallbanger Day
National Parents as Teachers Day
National STEAM Day
World Orphans Day
World Pianist Day
World Town Planning Day
X-ray Day
Today is also…
Intersex Day of Remembrance in New South Wales, Australia
International Day of Radiology
National Aboriginal Veterans Day in Canada
Synaxis of the Archangel Michael and the other Bodiless Powers of Heaven in the Eastern Orthodox Church
World Urbanism Day
On this day in history…
1291 – The Republic of Venice enacts a law confining most of Venice's glassmaking industry to the "island of Murano".
1519 – Hernán Cortés enters Tenochtitlán and Aztec ruler Moctezuma welcomes him with a great celebration.
1602 – The Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford is opened to the public.
1889 – Montana is admitted as the 41st U.S. state.
1892 – The New Orleans general strike begins, uniting black and white American trade unionists in a successful four-day general strike action for the first time.
1933 – Great Depression: New Deal: US President Franklin D. Roosevelt unveils the Civil Works Administration, an organization designed to create jobs for more than 4 million unemployed.
1966 – Former Massachusetts Attorney General Edward Brooke becomes the first African American elected to the United States Senate since Reconstruction.
1966 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law an antitrust exemption allowing the National Football League to merge with the upstart American Football League.
1968 – The Vienna Convention on Road Traffic is signed to facilitate international road traffic and to increase road safety by standardising the uniform traffic rules among the signatories.
1972 – American pay television network Home Box Office (HBO) launches.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1836 – Milton Bradley, American businessman, founded the Milton Bradley Company (d. 1911)
1847 – Bram Stoker, Irish novelist and critic, created Count Dracula (d. 1912)
1897 – Dorothy Day, American journalist and activist (d. 1980)
1900 – Margaret Mitchell, American journalist and author (d. 1949)
1924 – Joe Flynn, American actor (d. 1974)
1927 – Patti Page, American singer and actress (d. 2013)
1931 – Morley Safer, Canadian-American journalist and author (d. 2016)
1944 – Bonnie Bramlett, American singer and actress
1947 – Minnie Riperton, American singer-songwriter (d. 1979)
1949 – Wayne LaPierre, American businessman, author, and activist
1949 – Bonnie Raitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1954 – Kazuo Ishiguro, Japanese-British novelist, screenwriter, and short story writer.
1954 – Rickie Lee Jones, American singer-songwriter and producer
1956 – Mari Boine, Norwegian singer-songwriter and producer
1961 – Leif Garrett, American singer, actor, and television personality
1966 – Gordon Ramsay, British chef, restaurateur, and television host/personality
1975 – Tara Reid, American actress