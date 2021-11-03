Almanac - Wednesday 11/3/21
Today is Wednesday, the 3rd of November of 2021
November 3 is the 307th day of the year
58 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:37:56 am
and sunset will be at 6:07:52 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 29 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:52:54 pm.
The first low tide will be at 3:42 am at 0.99 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:02 am at 6.28 feet
The next low tide at 4:29 pm at minus 0.12 feet
and the last high tide for the day at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:41 pm at 5.30 feet.
We’ll have the New Moon tomorrow Thursday the 4th of November of 2021 at 2:15 pm
Today is…
Cliché Day
Eat Smart Day
Give Someone a Dollar Today Day
International Stress Awareness Day
National Housewife Day
National Sandwich Day
World Jellyfish Day
Today is…
Culture Day in Japan
Flag Day in the United Arab Emirates
Independence Day / Separation Day, celebrates the separation and independence of Panama from Colombia in 1903.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Dominica from the United Kingdom in 1978.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Federated States of Micronesia from the United States in 1986.
Independence Day of Cuenca in Ecuador
Mother's Day in East Timor
Victory Day in Maldives
On this day in history…
1838 – The Times of India, the world's largest circulated English language daily broadsheet newspaper is founded as The Bombay Times and Journal of Commerce.
1868 – John Willis Menard (R-Louisiana) was the first African American elected to the United States Congress. Because of an electoral challenge, he was never seated.
1957 – Sputnik program: The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2.[1] On board is the first animal to enter orbit, a dog named Laika.
2014 – One World Trade Center officially opens. It is the replacement for the World Trade Center Twin Towers, in New York City, after the towers were each destroyed by airplanes during the September 11 attacks.
1801 – Karl Baedeker, German author and publisher, founded the Baedeker Publishing Company (d. 1859)
1901 – André Malraux, French historian, theorist, and author (d. 1976)
1903 – Walker Evans, American photographer and journalist (d. 1975)
1909 – James Reston, Scottish-American journalist and author (d. 1995)
1921 – Charles Bronson, American soldier and actor (d. 2003)
1933 – Michael Dukakis, American lawyer, academic, and politician, 65th Governor of Massachusetts
1940 – Sonny Rhodes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1942 – Martin Cruz Smith, American author and screenwriter
1943 – Bert Jansch, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)
1948 – Lulu, Scottish singer-songwriter and actress
1952 – Roseanne Barr, American comedian, actress, and producer
1953 – Dennis Miller, American comedian, producer, and talk show host
1954 – Adam Ant, English singer-songwriter and actor
1957 – Dolph Lundgren, Swedish actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and martial artist
1957 – Gary Olsen, English actor (d. 2000)
1961 – Greg Townsend, American football player
1973 – Sticky Fingaz, American rapper, producer, and actor
1976 – Jake Shimabukuro, American ukulele player and composer