Almanac - Tuesday 11/2/21
Today is Tuesday, the 2nd of November of 2021
November 2 is the 306th day of the year
59 days remain until the end of the year.
49 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:36:53 am
and sunset will be at 6:08:53 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 32 minutes of daylight today.
The solar transit will be at 12:52:53 pm.
The first low tide was at 3:02 am at 0.68 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:31 am at 5.92 feet
The next low tide at 3:47 pm at 0.59 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in SF will be tonight at 9:55 pm at 5.24 feet
The Moon is currently 7.9% visible
We will have a New Moon on Thursday
Today is…
All Souls' Day
Broadcast Traffic Professionals Day
Cookie Monster Day
Dynamic Harmlessness Day
Election Day
Look for Circles Day
National Deviled Egg Day
Plan Your Epitaph Day
Practice Being Psychic Day
Skeptics Day International
Today is also….
All Souls' Day in the Roman Catholic Church and Anglican Communion
Coronation of Haile Selassie in Rastafari
Day of the Dead, the second day of Day of the Dead or El Dia de los Muertos celebration in Mexico
Dziady in Belarus
Indian Arrival Day in Mauritius
International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists
Statehood Day (North Dakota and South Dakota, United States)
1889 – North Dakota and South Dakota are admitted as the 39th and 40th U.S. states.
Also on this day in history…
1917 – The Balfour Declaration proclaims British support for the "establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people" with the clear understanding "that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities".
1920 – In the United States, KDKA of Pittsburgh starts broadcasting as the first commercial radio station. The first broadcast is the result of the 1920 United States presidential election.
1936 – The British Broadcasting Corporation initiates the BBC Television Service, the world's first regular, "high-definition" (then defined as at least 200 lines) service. Renamed BBC1 in 1964, the channel still runs to this day.
1947 – In California, designer Howard Hughes performs the maiden (and only) flight of the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the "Spruce Goose"), the largest fixed-wing aircraft ever built.
1959 – Quiz show scandals: Twenty-One game show contestant Charles Van Doren admits to a Congressional committee that he had been given questions and answers in advance.
1960 – Penguin Books is found not guilty of obscenity in the trial R v Penguin Books Ltd, the Lady Chatterley's Lover case.
1983 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs a bill creating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
1988 – The Morris worm, the first Internet-distributed computer worm to gain significant mainstream media attention, is launched from MIT.
1990 – British Satellite Broadcasting and Sky Television plc merge to form BSkyB as a result of massive losses.
2016 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Cleveland Indians in the World Series, ending the longest Major League Baseball championship drought at 108 years.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1734 – Daniel Boone, American hunter and explorer (d. 1820)
1739 – Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf, Austrian violinist and composer (d. 1799)
1755 – Marie Antoinette, Austrian-French queen consort of Louis XVI of France (d. 1793)
1795 – James K. Polk, American lawyer and politician, 11th President of the United States (d. 1849)
1865 – Warren G. Harding, American journalist and politician, 29th President of the United States (d. 1923)
1908 – Bunny Berigan, American trumpet player (d. 1942)
1913 – Burt Lancaster, American actor (d. 1994)
1924 – Rudy Van Gelder, American record producer and engineer (d. 2016)
1927 – Steve Ditko, American author and illustrator (d. 2018)
1936 – Rose Bird, American lawyer and judge, 25th Chief Justice of California (d. 1999)
1938 – Pat Buchanan, American journalist and politician
1942 – Shere Hite, German sexologist, author, and educator (d. 2020)
1945 – J. D. Souther, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1947 – Dave Pegg, English bass player and producer
1961 – k.d. lang, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1965 – Shah Rukh Khan, Indian film actor, producer and television host