Almanac - Monday 11/1/21
Today is Monday, the 1st of November of 2021,
November 1 is the 305th day of the year
60 days remain until the end of the year
and 50 days before Winter
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:35:51 am
and the sun sets this evening at 6:09:56 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:52:53 pm.
The first low tide will be at 2:22 am at 0.49 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:02 am at 5.57 feet
The next low tide at 3:06 pm at 1.33 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:57 pm at 5.13 feet
The Moon is 15.3% visible
a Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 4th of November of 2021 at 2:15 pm
Today is…
All Saints' Day
Extra Mile Day
Give Up Your Shoulds Day
International Scented Candle Day
Job Action Day
National Author's Day
National Brush Day
National Calzone Day
National Cinnamon Day
National Deep Fried Clams Day
National Family Literacy Day
National Go Cook For Your Pets Day
National Vinegar Day
Prime Meridian Day
World Vegan Day
Today is also…
Day of the Innocents, The first day of Day of the Dead or El Dia de los Muertos celebration. (Mexico, Haiti)
Anniversary of the Revolution (Algeria)
Chavang Kut (Mizo people of Northeast India, Bangladesh, Burma)
Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava (Chhattisgarh, India)
Coronation of the fifth Druk Gyalpo (Bhutan)
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Antigua and Barbuda from the United Kingdom in 1981.
Karnataka Rajyotsava (Karnataka, India)
Kerala Day (Kerala, India)
Liberty Day (United States Virgin Islands)
International Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Awareness Day
National Awakening Day (Bulgaria)
Self-Defense Forces Commemoration Day (Japan)
The first day of winter observances:
Calan Gaeaf, celebrations start at sunset of October 31. (Wales)
Samhain in the Northern Hemisphere and Beltane in the Southern Hemisphere, celebrations start at sunset of October 31 (Neopagan Wheel of the Year)
On this day in history…
1512 – The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, painted by Michelangelo, is exhibited to the public for the first time.
1604 – William Shakespeare's tragedy Othello is performed for the first time, at Whitehall Palace in London.
1611 – Shakespeare's play The Tempest is performed for the first time, at Whitehall Palace in London.
1848 – In Boston, Massachusetts, the first medical school for women, Boston Female Medical School (which later merged with the Boston University School of Medicine), opens.
1870 – In the United States, the Weather Bureau (later renamed the National Weather Service) makes its first official meteorological forecast.
1897 – The first Library of Congress building opens its doors to the public; the library had previously been housed in the Congressional Reading Room in the U.S. Capitol.
1938 – Seabiscuit defeats War Admiral in an upset victory during a match race deemed "the match of the century" in horse racing.
1941 – American photographer Ansel Adams takes a picture of a moonrise over the town of Hernandez, New Mexico that would become one of the most famous images in the history of photography.
1968 – The Motion Picture Association of America's film rating system is officially introduced, originating with the ratings G, M, R, and X.
1973 – Watergate scandal: Leon Jaworski is appointed as the new Watergate Special Prosecutor.
1982 – Honda becomes the first Asian automobile company to produce cars in the United States with the opening of its factory in Marysville, Ohio; a Honda Accord is the first car produced there.
1993 – The Maastricht Treaty takes effect, formally establishing the European Union.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1898 – Sippie Wallace, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1986)
1920 – James J. Kilpatrick, American journalist and author (d. 2010)
1922 – George S. Irving, American actor (d. 2016)
1935 – Edward Said, Palestinian-American theorist, author, and academic (d. 2003)
1940 – Roger Kellaway, American pianist and composer
1940 – Barry Sadler, American sergeant, author, actor, and singer-songwriter (d. 1989)
1942 – Larry Flynt, American publisher, founded Larry Flynt Publications (d. 2021)
1957 – Lyle Lovett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1960 – Tim Cook, American businessman and engineer, current CEO of Apple Inc.
1960 – Fernando Valenzuela, Mexican baseball player, coach, and sportscaster
1964 – Sophie B. Hawkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist