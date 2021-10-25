Almanac - Monday 10/25/2021
Today is Monday, the 25th of October, 2021
October 25 is the 298th day of the year
67 days remain until the end of the year.
57 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:28:38 am
and the sun sets at 6:17:52 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 49 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 12:53:15 pm.
The first high tide will be at 3:26 am at 4.41 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:52 am at 3.40 feet
The next high tide at 1:31 pm at 5.46 feet
and the final low tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:50 pm at 0.33 feet
The Moon is currently 79.8% visible
a Waning Gibbous moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 28th of October of 2021 at 1:05 pm
Today is…
Accounting Day
International Artist Day
National Cartoonists Against Crime Day
National Greasy Foods Day
National I Care About You Day
Punk for a Day Day
Sourest Day
World Pasta Day
World Pizza Makers Day
Today is also…
Armed Forces Day in Romania
October Holiday in Ireland
Constitution Day in Lithuania
Customs Officer's Day in Russia
Day of the Basque Country
Republic Day in Kazakhstan
Retrocession Day in Taiwan
Sovereignty Day in Slovenia
Thanksgiving Day in Grenada
On this day in history…
1940 – Benjamin O. Davis Sr. is named the first African American general in the United States Army.
2001 – Microsoft releases Windows XP, becoming one of Microsoft's most successful operating systems.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….
1825 – Johann Strauss II, Austrian composer and educator (d. 1899)
1838 – Georges Bizet, French pianist and composer (d. 1875)
1881 – Pablo Picasso, Spanish painter and sculptor (d. 1973)
1886 – Leo G. Carroll, English-American actor (d. 1972)
1886 – Karl Polanyi, Austro-Hungarian economist and historian (d. 1964)
1902 – Eddie Lang, American jazz guitarist (d. 1933)
1912 – Minnie Pearl, American entertainer and philanthropist (d. 1996)
1926 – Jimmy Heath, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2020)
1927 – Barbara Cook, American singer and actress (d. 2017)
1928 – Marion Ross, American actress
1939 – Sara Dylan, first wife of Bob Dylan
1941 – Helen Reddy, Australian-American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2020)
1941 – Anne Tyler, American author and critic
1944 – Jon Anderson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1944 – James Carville, American lawyer and political consultant
1950 – John Matuszak, American footballer (d. 1989)
1957 – Nancy Cartwright, American voice actress
1963 – Tracy Nelson, American actress
1969 – Samantha Bee, Canadian-American comedian and television host
1975 – Zadie Smith, English author and academic