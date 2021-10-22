Almanac - Friday 10/22/2021
Today is Friday, the 22nd of October, 2021,
October 22 is the 295th day of the year
70 days remain until the end of the year
60 days until Winter Solstice
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:25:38 am
and sunset will be at 6:21:35 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 55 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:53:36 pm.
The first high tide will be at 12:48 am at 4.85 feet
The first low tide will be at 6:02 am at 2.26 feet
The next high tide at 11:59 am at 5.85 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 6:47 pm at 0.13 feet
The Moon is 96.6% visible
Waning Gibbous
Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 28th of October of 2021 at 1:05 pm
Today is…
Clean Up the Earth Day
Eat a Pretzel Day
INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY
International Stuttering Awareness Day
National Color Day
National Knee Day
National Nut Day
National Pharmacy Buyer Day
Smart is Cool Day
Today is also…
Fechner Day
Jidai Matsuri in Kyoto, Japan
National Santri Day in Indonesia
Wombat Day in Australia
On this day in history….
1746 – The College of New Jersey (later renamed Princeton University) receives its charter.
1797 – André-Jacques Garnerin makes the first recorded parachute jump, from one thousand meters (3,200 feet) above Paris.
1879 – Using a filament of carbonized thread, Thomas Edison tests the first practical electric incandescent light bulb (it lasts 131⁄2 hours before burning out).
1883 – The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City opens with a performance of Gounod's Faust.
1884 – The International Meridian Conference designates the Royal Observatory, Greenwich as the world's prime meridian.
1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis: President Kennedy, after internal counsel from Dwight D. Eisenhower, announces that American reconnaissance planes have discovered Soviet nuclear weapons in Cuba, and that he has ordered a naval "quarantine" of the Communist nation.
1964 – Jean-Paul Sartre is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, but turns down the honor.
2008 – India launches its first unmanned lunar mission Chandrayaan-1.
2013 – The Australian Capital Territory becomes the first Australian jurisdiction to legalize same-sex marriage with the Marriage Equality (Same Sex) Act 2013.
2019 – Same-sex marriage is legalised, and abortion is decriminalised in Northern Ireland as a result of the Northern Ireland Assembly not being restored.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1811 – Franz Liszt, Hungarian pianist and composer (d. 1886)
1844 – Sarah Bernhardt, French actress and manager (d. 1923)
1882 – N. C. Wyeth, American painter and illustrator (d. 1945)
1887 – John Reed, American journalist and poet (d. 1920)
1903 – Curly Howard, American comedian and vaudevillian (d. 1952)
1913 – Robert Capa, Hungarian-American photographer and journalist (d. 1954)
1913 – Bảo Đại, Vietnamese emperor (d. 1997)
1915 – Yitzhak Shamir, Belarusian-Israeli civil servant and politician, 7th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 2012)
1917 – Joan Fontaine, British-American actress (d. 2013)
1919 – Doris Lessing, British novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)
1920 – Timothy Leary, American psychologist and author (d. 1996)
1929 – Dory Previn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)
1939 – Tony Roberts, American actor and singer
1941 – Charles Keating, English-American actor (d. 2014)
1942 – Bobby Fuller, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1966)
1942 – Annette Funicello, American actress and singer (d. 2013)
1943 – Catherine Deneuve, French actress and singer
1945 – Leslie West, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)
1946 – Deepak Chopra, Indian-American physician and author
1965 – John Wesley Harding, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1968 – Shelby Lynne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1968 – Shaggy, Jamaican singer-songwriter and DJ
1969 – Spike Jonze, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter