Almanac - Thursday 10/21/21
Today is Thursday, the 21th of October, 2021
October 21 is the 294th day of the year
71 days remain until the end of the year.
61 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:24:38 am
and sunset will be at 6:22:51 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:53:44 pm.
The first high tide was at 12:20 am at 5.01 feet
The first low tide was at 5:29 am at 1.80 feet
The next high tide at 11:35 am at 5.89 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:13 pm at 0.21 feet.
The Moon is 99.2% visible
Yesterday was the Full Moon
It’s now a Waning Gibbous
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Thursday the 28th of October of 2021 at 1:05 pm
Today is…
"Back to the Future" Day
Apple Day
Babbling Day
Celebration of the Mind Day
Check Your Meds Day
Conflict Resolution Day
Count Your Buttons Day
Garbanzo Bean Day
Get to Know Your Customers Day
Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day
International Credit Union Day
International Day of the Nacho
International ShakeOut Day
Latina Women's Equal Pay Day
National Get Smart About Credit Day
National Pets for Veterans Day
National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day
National Witch Hazel Day
Reptile Awareness Day
Today is also…. Egyptian Naval Day
Indian Police Commemoration Day
National Nurses' Day in Thailand
Ndadaye Day in Burundi
Overseas Chinese Day in Taiwan, the Republic of China
Trafalgar Day in the British Empire in the 19th and early 20th century
On this day in history…
1520 – Ferdinand Magellan discovers a strait now known as the Strait of Magellan.
1774 – The flag of Taunton, Massachusetts is the first to include the word "Liberty".
1854 – Florence Nightingale and a staff of 38 nurses are sent to the Crimean War.
1879 – Thomas Edison applies for a patent for his design for an incandescent light bulb.
1921 – President Warren G. Harding delivers the first speech by a sitting U.S. president against lynching in the deep South.
1940 – The first edition of the Ernest Hemingway novel For Whom the Bell Tolls is published.
1945 – French women vote for the first time during the 1945 French legislative election.
1959 – In New York City, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum opens to the public.
1959 – President Eisenhower approves the transfer of all US Army space-related activities to NASA, including most of the Army Ballistic Missile Agency.
1967 – The National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam organizes a march of fifty thousand people from the Lincoln Memorial to the Pentagon.
1981 – Andreas Papandreou becomes Prime Minister of Greece, ending an almost 50-year-long system of power dominated by conservative forces.
1983 – The metre is defined as the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 of a second.
2019 – In Canada, the 2019 Canadian Federal Election ends, resulting in incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remaining in office, albeit in a minority government. (Global) (CBC)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….
1772 – Samuel Taylor Coleridge, English poet, philosopher, and critic (d. 1834)
1833 – Alfred Nobel, Swedish chemist and engineer, invented dynamite and founded the Nobel Prize (d. 1896)
1912 – Georg Solti, Hungarian-English conductor and director (d. 1997)
1917 – Dizzy Gillespie, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1993)
1925 – Celia Cruz, Cuban-American singer (d. 2003)
1929 – Ursula K. Le Guin, American author and critic (d. 2018)
1935 – Derek Bell, Irish harp player, pianist, and songwriter (d. 2002)
1940 – Manfred Mann, South African-English keyboard player and producer
1941 – Steve Cropper, American guitarist, songwriter, producer, and actor
1942 – Elvin Bishop, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1943 – Tariq Ali, Pakistani historian and author
1949 – Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli captain and politician, 9th Prime Minister of Israel
1952 – Patti Davis, American actress and author
1952 – Brent Mydland, German-American keyboard player (d. 1990)
1956 – Carrie Fisher, American actress and screenwriter (d. 2016)
1976 – Josh Ritter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1980 – Kim Kardashian, American reality television personality, actress, model, businesswoman and socialite