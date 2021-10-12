Almanac - Tuesday 10/12/2021

Today is Tuesday, the 12th of October, 2021

October 12 is the 285th day of the year

80 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:15:58 am

and sunset will be at 6:35:00 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:55:29 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:29 am at 4.69 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:04 am at 3.39 feet

The next high tide at 3:51 pm at 5.91 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:18 pm at minus zero point one-seven feet

It’s the First Quarter Moon today.

Today is…

Ada Lovelace Day

Cookbook Launch Day

Freethought Day

Headspace Day in Australia

International Face Your Fears Day

International Moment of Frustration Scream Day

National Gumbo Day

National Savings Day

Old Farmers Day

Own Business Day

Pulled Pork Day

World Arthritis Day

Today is also…

Día de la Hispanidad or Fiesta Nacional de España, also Armed Forces Day in Spain

Día de la Raza in Mexico, El Salvador, Uruguay

Día de la Resistencia Indígena, "Day of Indigenous Resistance" in Venezuela

Día de las Américas in Belize

Día de las Culturas, "Day of the Cultures" in Costa Rica

Día del Respeto a la Diversidad Cultural, "Day of respect for cultural diversity in Argentina

Discovery Day in The Bahamas, and Colombia

Children's Day in Brazil

Feast for Life of Aleister Crowley, celebrated as "Crowleymas" in Thelema

Freethought Day

Independence Day in Equatorial Guinea, celebrating the independence of Equatorial Guinea from Spain in 1968.

International Day Against DRM (digital rights management)

On this day in history…

1279 – The Nichiren Shōshū branch of Buddhism is founded in Japan.

1492 – Christopher Columbus's first expedition makes landfall in the Caribbean, specifically in The Bahamas.

1773 – America's first insane asylum opens.

1792 – The first celebration of Columbus Day is held in New York City.

1799 – Jeanne Geneviève Labrosse becomes the first woman to jump from a balloon with a parachute.

1810 – The citizens of Munich hold the first Oktoberfest.

1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited by students in many US public schools.

1901 – President Theodore Roosevelt officially renames the "Executive Mansion" to the White House.

1928 – An iron lung respirator is used for the first time at Boston Children's Hospital.

1933 – The military Alcatraz Citadel becomes the civilian Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.

1960 – Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev pounds his shoe on a desk at the United Nations to protest a Philippine assertion.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1687 – Sylvius Leopold Weiss, German lute player and composer (d. 1750)

1866 – Ramsay MacDonald, Scottish journalist and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1937)

1872 – Ralph Vaughan Williams, English composer and educator (d. 1958)

1875 – Aleister Crowley, English magician and author (d. 1947)

1921 – Art Clokey, American animator, producer, screenwriter, and voice actor, created Gumby (d. 2010)

1932 – Dick Gregory, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2017)

1935 – Luciano Pavarotti, Italian tenor and actor (d. 2007)

1947 – Chris Wallace, American journalist

1949 – Carlos the Jackal, Venezuelan convicted of terrorism and murderer

1950 – Susan Anton, American actress and model

1955 – Jane Siberry, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1962 – Deborah Foreman, American actress and photographer