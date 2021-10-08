Almanac - October 8, 2021
Today is Friday, the 8th of October, 2021
October 8 is the 281st day of the year
84 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:15 am
and sunset will be at 6:40:45 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:56:30 pm.
The first high tide will be at 12:42 am at 5.47 feet
The first low tide will be at 6:15 am at 1.51 feet
The next high tide at 12:28 pm at 6.45 feet
and the last low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:03 pm at minus zero point three-nine feet
The Moon is currently 6% visible
We just had the New Moon
It’s now a Waxing Crescent
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 12th of October of 2021 at 8:25 pm
Today is…
World Day Against the Death Penalty
Today is also…
San Ernesto, Che Guevara as a folk saint among Bolivian campesinos
Air Force Day in India
On this day in history…
1921 – KDKA in Pittsburgh's Forbes Field conducts the first live broadcast of a football game.
1956 – The New York Yankees's Don Larsen pitches the only perfect game in a World Series.
1969 – The opening rally of the Days of Rage occurs, organized by the Weather Underground in Chicago.
1970 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wins the Nobel Prize in literature.
1982 – After its London premiere, Cats opens on Broadway and runs for nearly 18 years before closing on September 10, 2000.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1895 – Juan Perón, Argentinian general and politician, 29th President of Argentina (d. 1974)
1910 – Gus Hall, American soldier and politician (d. 2000)
1930 – Pepper Adams, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1986)
1930 – Faith Ringgold, American painter and activist
1939 – Harvey Pekar, American author and critic (d. 2010)
1940 – Paul Hogan, Australian actor, producer, and screenwriter
1941 – Jesse Jackson, American minister and activist
1943 – Chevy Chase, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter
1943 – R. L. Stine, American author, screenwriter, and producer
1946 – Hanan Ashrawi, Palestinian scholar, activist, and politician
1948 – Benjamin Cheever, American journalist and author
1949 – Sigourney Weaver, American actress and producer
1960 – Reed Hastings, American businessman, co-founded Netflix
1970 – Matt Damon, American actor, producer, and screenwriter
1970 – Sadiq Khan, English lawyer and politician, Minister of State for Transport, Mayor of London
1985 – Bruno Mars, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor