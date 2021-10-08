Almanac - October 8, 2021

Today is Friday, the 8th of October, 2021

October 8 is the 281st day of the year

84 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:15 am

and sunset will be at 6:40:45 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:56:30 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:42 am at 5.47 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:15 am at 1.51 feet

The next high tide at 12:28 pm at 6.45 feet

and the last low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:03 pm at minus zero point three-nine feet

The Moon is currently 6% visible

We just had the New Moon

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 12th of October of 2021 at 8:25 pm

Today is…

Alvin C. York Day

American Touch Tag Day

International Lesbian Day

International Off-Road Day

National Fluffernutter Day

National Pierogi Day

Vet Nurse Day

World Day Against the Death Penalty

World Egg Day

World Octopus Day

Today is also…

San Ernesto, Che Guevara as a folk saint among Bolivian campesinos

Air Force Day in India

Arbor Day in Namibia

Children's Day in Iran

Navy Day in Peru

On this day in history…

1921 – KDKA in Pittsburgh's Forbes Field conducts the first live broadcast of a football game.

1956 – The New York Yankees's Don Larsen pitches the only perfect game in a World Series.

1969 – The opening rally of the Days of Rage occurs, organized by the Weather Underground in Chicago.

1970 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wins the Nobel Prize in literature.

1982 – After its London premiere, Cats opens on Broadway and runs for nearly 18 years before closing on September 10, 2000.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1895 – Juan Perón, Argentinian general and politician, 29th President of Argentina (d. 1974)

1910 – Gus Hall, American soldier and politician (d. 2000)

1930 – Pepper Adams, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1986)

1930 – Faith Ringgold, American painter and activist

1939 – Harvey Pekar, American author and critic (d. 2010)

1940 – Paul Hogan, Australian actor, producer, and screenwriter

1941 – Jesse Jackson, American minister and activist

1943 – Chevy Chase, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1943 – R. L. Stine, American author, screenwriter, and producer

1946 – Hanan Ashrawi, Palestinian scholar, activist, and politician

1948 – Benjamin Cheever, American journalist and author

1949 – Sigourney Weaver, American actress and producer

1960 – Reed Hastings, American businessman, co-founded Netflix

1970 – Matt Damon, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1970 – Sadiq Khan, English lawyer and politician, Minister of State for Transport, Mayor of London

1985 – Bruno Mars, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

