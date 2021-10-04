Almanac - Monday 10/4/21
Today is Monday, the 4th of October of 2021,
October 4 is the 277th day of the year
88 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:08:37 am
and sunset will be at 6:46:40 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:57:38 pm.
The first low tide will be at 3:48 am at 0.11 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:24 am at 5.46 feet
The next low tide at 4:07 pm at 1.49 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:03 pm at 5.82 feet
The Moon is currently 5.2% visible
it’s a Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 6th of October of 2021 at 4:05 am
Today is…
Blessing of the Animals at the Cathedral Day
Blue Shirt Day
Child Health Day
Cinnamon Roll Day
Day of Unity
eDay
Improve Your Office Day
International Toot Your Flute Day
National Consignment Day
National Golf Day
National Ships-in-Bottles Day
National Taco Day
National Vodka Day
Ten-Four Day
World Animal Day
World Architecture Day
World Habitat Day
Today is also….
Cinnamon Roll Day in Sweden and Finland
Day of Peace and Reconciliation in Mozambique
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Lesotho from the United Kingdom in 1966.
The beginning of World Space Week
World Animal Day
On this day in history…
1883 – First run of the Orient Express.
1941 – Norman Rockwell's Willie Gillis character debuts on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post.
1983 – Richard Noble sets a new land speed record of 633.468 miles per hour (1,019.468 km/h) at the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.
1985 – The Free Software Foundation is founded.
1991 – The Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty is opened for signature.
2006 – WikiLeaks is launched.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1822 – Rutherford B. Hayes, American general, lawyer, and politician, 19th President of the United States (d. 1893)
1880 – Damon Runyon, American newspaperman and short story writer. (d. 1946)
1895 – Buster Keaton, American film actor, director, and producer (d. 1966)
1917 – Violeta Parra, Chilean singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1967)
1923 – Charlton Heston, American actor, director and gun rights activist (d. 2008)
1937 – Jackie Collins, English-American author and actress (d. 2015)
1941 – Roy Blount, Jr., American humorist and journalist
1941 – Anne Rice, American author
1942 – Bernice Johnson Reagon, American singer-songwriter
1943 – H. Rap Brown, American activist
1946 – Susan Sarandon, American actress and activist
1948 – Duke Robillard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1953 – Andreas Vollenweider, Swiss harp player
1985 – Shontelle, Barbadian singer-songwriter