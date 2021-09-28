Almanac - Tuesday 9/28/21
Today is Tuesday, the 28th of September of 2021,
September 28 is the 271st day of the year
94 days remain until the end of the year.
84 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:03:19 am
and sunset will be at 6:55:46 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:59:32 pm.
The first high tide will be at 6:26 am at 4.20 feet
The first low tide will be at 10:44 am at 3.60 feet
The next high tide at 4:04 pm at 5.15 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:47 pm at 0.90 feet
The Moon is currently 55.8% visible
a Waning Gibbous
Last Quarter Moon later today at 6:57 pm
Today is…
Fish Tank Floorshow Night
Gold Lining Day
International Right to Know Day
National Drink Beer Day
National Good Neighbor Day
National Strawberry Cream Pie Day
National Voter Registration Day
Read a Child a Book You Like Day
Shemini Atzeret
World Rabies Day
Today is also…
Czech Statehood Day in Czech Republic
Freedom from Hunger Day
International Day for Universal Access to Information
National Day of Awareness and Unity against Child Pornography in The Philippines
Teachers' Day in Taiwan and Chinese-Filipino schools in the Philippines, ceremonies dedicated to Confucius are also observed.
On this day in history…
1066 – William the Conqueror lands in England, beginning the Norman conquest.
1928 – Alexander Fleming notices a bacteria-killing mold growing in his laboratory, discovering what later became known as penicillin.
1941 – Ted Williams achieves a .406 batting average for the season, and becomes the last major league baseball player to bat .400 or better.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
551 BC – Confucius, Chinese teacher, editor, politician, and philosopher of the Spring and Autumn period of Chinese history. (d. 479 BC)
1836 – Thomas Crapper, English plumber, invented the ballcock (d. 1910)
1841 – Georges Clemenceau, French journalist, physician, and politician, 85th Prime Minister of France (d. 1929)
1901 – William S. Paley, American broadcaster, founded CBS (d. 1990)
1901 – Ed Sullivan, American television host (d. 1974)
1905 – Max Schmeling, German boxer (d. 2005)
1909 – Al Capp, American author and illustrator (d. 1979)
1915 – Ethel Rosenberg, American spy (d. 1953)
1923 – Tuli Kupferberg, American singer, poet, and writer (d. 2010)
1928 – Koko Taylor, American singer (d. 2009)
1929 – Lata Mangeshkar, Indian playback singer and composer
1932 – Víctor Jara, Chilean singer-songwriter, poet, and director (d. 1973)
1934 – Brigitte Bardot, French actress
1938 – Ben E. King, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2015)
1944 – Marcia Muller, American journalist and author
1950 – John Sayles, American novelist, director, and screenwriter
1967 – Moon Zappa, American actress and author
1968 – Naomi Watts, English-Australian actress and producer
1987 – Hilary Duff, American singer-songwriter and actress