Youth Mental Health Crisis/ Journalist Rachel Krantz on Non-Monogamy/ Exhibit on Ceramicist Edith Heath

Tonight, what is California doing to curb the mental health crisis facing young people? We’re two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and mental health care professionals, educators, and politicians are drawing attention to the alarming increase in depression, anxiety, and suicide attempts among our youth. While the Newsom administration plans to spend 4.4 billion over the next 5 years to transform California’s youth behavioral health system, many child advocates believe we’re not moving fast enough.

We’ll also hear from journalist and author Rachel Krantz about her new book, Open: An Uncensored Memoir of Love, Liberation, and Non-Monogamy, and learn about the Oakland Museum of California’s new exhibit on the iconic Californian ceramicist, Edith Heath.

Guests:

Jocelyn Wiener, health and mental health reporter, CalMatters

Rachel Krantz, journalist; co-founding editor of Bustle; author of Open: An Uncensored Memoir of Love, Liberation, and Non-Monogamy

Drew Johnson, curator of photography and visual culture; co-curator, "Edith Heath: A Life in Clay," Oakland Museum of California

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Joseph Pace

Producers: Kendra Klang and Wendy Holcombe

