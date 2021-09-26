Activist And Author Michelle MiJung Kim On "The Wake Up;" Update On California's New Housing And Labor Legislation; Bay Area Women’s Marches For Reproductive Rights

On tonight's show, we’ll talk to Oakland-based activist Michelle MiJung Kim about her new book, The Wake Up: Closing the Gap Between Good Intentions and Real Change.

Plus, we’ll get an update on a few of the more consequential bills crossing Governor Newsom's desk with Emily Hoeven of CalMatters.

We'll also find out where YOU can join a march in support of reproductive rights from Sophia Andary, co-founder of the San Francisco Women’s March.

What would you like to ask our guests?


