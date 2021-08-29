The Neuroscience of Addiction/San Francisco's Corruption/SFJazz High School All-Stars
Stanford’s Dr. Anna Lembke talks about the neuroscience of pain, pleasure, and addition and her new book Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence.
PLUS: We’ll get an update from Mission Local’s Joe Eskenazi on San Francisco’s broadening corruption scandal and general dysfunction.
AND . . . We'll talk with SFJAZZ High School All-Star Sean Huang about making music with others during a pandemic.
Hosts: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind
Producer: Wendy Holcombe
Guests:
Dr. Anna Lembke - Medical director of Addiction Medicine at Stanford University. She is the author of Drug Dealer, MD, about the opioid crisis, as well as her new book, Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence.
Joe Eskenazi - Managing Editor of Mission Local.
Sean Huang - Bay Area high schooler and Saxophonist in the SF Jazz High School All-Stars. Their new album can be found here.