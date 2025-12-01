San Francisco’s Restaurant Revival / Bay Area Holiday Events / Broke-Ass Stuart on Twenty Years in San Francisco

San Francisco’s restaurant scene is surging back to life, and SFGATE senior food reporter Madeline Wells joins us to break down the hottest openings and standout dishes defining the city’s comeback.

Then, we explore the most fun and festive holiday events around the Bay Area with the San Francisco Chronicle's Anne Schrager and Oaklandside's Azucena Rasilla.

Finally, Stuart Schuffman (aka Broke-Ass Stuart), stops by to talk about his new book, The Worst of Broke Ass Stuart: 20 Years of Love, Death, & Dive Bars.

Host: Fred Pitts

Producers: Kendra Klang, Heather Hughes