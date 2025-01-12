META's New Content Policy: Safe Enough? / Lurie's 4 Policy Chiefs / SF's Hottest New Club

Monday at 6pm - At the top of the hour, host Grace Won asks SF Standard’s Adam Lashinsky about San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s four new policy “czars.” What are their mandates, and will they be able to live up to their promise?

Then we talk to New York Times tech reporter Kate Conger and Common Sense Media’s Danny Weiss about the implications of Meta’s new content moderation policy. Can Facebook users be trusted to police themselves?

And finally, Adam Bergeron will share how he turned the historic 4-Star Theater into the city’s hottest club.

Hosts: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Katie Colley

