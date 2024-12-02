COP29 Update/Bay Area Prepares for Trump 2.0/Best Gifts for Booklovers

We hear from Louise Bedsworth and Isabel Rewick who took part in this year’s United Nations climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

AND, we interview Assemblymember Damon Connolly, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, and Senator Scott Wiener about how new Trump administration policies might impact life here in the Bay Area

PLUS, we’ll get advice from Luisa Smith of Book Passage on the perfect gift for the booklover on your holiday list.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Anne Harper

Producer: Anne Harper