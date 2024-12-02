© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay
COP29 Update/Bay Area Prepares for Trump 2.0/Best Gifts for Booklovers

By Anne Harper
Published December 2, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
State of the Bay shares an update on the recent UN climate conference, talks to Bay Area public officials about preparing for the next Trump administration and delves into the best books for the booklover on your holiday list.

We hear from Louise Bedsworth and Isabel Rewick who took part in this year’s United Nations climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

AND, we interview Assemblymember Damon Connolly, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, and Senator Scott Wiener about how new Trump administration policies might impact life here in the Bay Area

PLUS, we’ll get advice from Luisa Smith of Book Passage on the perfect gift for the booklover on your holiday list.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Anne Harper
Producer: Anne Harper

Anne Harper
